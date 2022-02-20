Amen: Electric Works' 1st phase taking shape

The first phase of Fort Wayne's Electric Works will have an unusual amenity – a 24/7 prayer room.

Dozens of congregations and other religious groups have stepped up to sponsor and staff the 1,500-square-foot multidenominational space, said Chris Norman, pastor and team leader of Grace Gathering church. The prayer room will open this year, he said.

“There are 24/7 prayer rooms all over the country and 100 other countries,” Norman said. “It's something that's going to bring unity to our city.”

The prayer room is one many features that are quietly taking shape in the $286 million first phase of the Electric Works project.

Speaking last week to the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club, developer Kevan Biggs, local partner in RTM Ventures, said the project is “on time and on budget.”

That means the first area to be completed, Fort Wayne Community Schools' Amp Lab in Building 31, will be done in July for the opening of classes in August, he said. The second, the top three floors of Building 26, will be complete in October for anchor tenant Do it Best.

Those who drive by the project on Broadway just south of downtown likely have noticed that $12 million in new, historically appropriate windows are being installed, Biggs said. But many aspects, including interior finishing, leasing and space allocation are proceeding unseen.

One major change to earlier plans is splitting the proposed Union Street Market into two neighboring spaces – Building 20 and Building 22. The two have a pedestrian arcade between them.

The fresh food “grocery store” side of the market will be in Building 20, the West Campus' oldest building, dating to 1907, Biggs said. About 10 restaurant-style food stands will be in Building 22. Outside, a beer-garden area with roll-up doors is being planned, with a performance area and big-screen TV.

The restaurant aspect was important to Do it Best officials, Biggs said. The company has a commissary in its current headquarters on Nelson Road in New Haven but is not including one at Electric Works. Still, the company wanted convenient eating spots available for employees.

Building 20 will house Fort Wayne's Ferguson Advertising on the second floor, above the market. “It's the head-turner space,” he said, calling it “stunning.”

Leasing talks are continuing for the 30% of the project that has not been leased.

Several potential tenants cannot be disclosed, Biggs said, but those indicating interest include a hard goods retailer, a “publicly traded company” and a transportation management company. Ruoff Mortgage has confirmed space in Building 19.

Chapman Brewing Co., Angola, has committed to space for a brewery and tap room in Building 27, originally set for the farmers market. Chapman is engaging an architect to design the space.

The basement of the former GE Club for General Electric employees is envisioned as “a cozy space” with “a speakeasy atmosphere” serving patrons with a full-service bar and restaurant, Biggs said.

Four of 12 bowling alleys in the basement will remain, with wood from the others becoming part of the floor, Biggs said. He imagines billiard tables and a tucked-away “hidden room” for private parties and an elevator to take people upstairs to a members-only club.

That space is yet to be claimed but is the subject of active prospecting, Biggs said.

The project's second phase, just to the north of the historic structures and railroad tracks, recently was named “The Elex,” after General Electric's club founded in 1916 for female employees.

As previously announced, the second phase includes 296 residential units, with 75 dedicated to seniors 55 and older. Biggs said developers are now working to identify operators of a proposed fitness facility and child care center for the five-story building, which includes a 1,143-space parking garage not visible at street level.

That phase also includes 9,196 square feet of retail and office space. Tenants have not been confirmed.

Building 26, which contains Do it Best, will also house the prayer room. It will be Christian-based and feature a cross in the interior but will remain open to anyone, Norman said.

The room will be designed with prayer stations dedicated to various intentions, such as family and personal concerns, schools, the city and country, thanksgiving and health, he said. An upper level will be devoted to silent prayer.

Background music will be a feature, Norman added, and the space occasionally might host organized activities for adults and children. Donations already have paid for a five-year lease of the space, he said, declining to name the price.

“It's really been a collaborative effort,” Norman said. “It's a wide range of leaders coming together, and that's what made it so exciting.”

