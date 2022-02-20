Conservatory orchid array helps enliven winter's day

Visitors to the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Saturday were happy to have a place to go to escape the bitter February cold.

For about the next month, guests who enter the Botanical Conservatory’s Tropical Garden will see a stone bench surrounded by an array of orchids in vibrant white, yellow, pink and purple.

It was on that bench that Fort Wayne resident Bryan Smith and his friend Jenny Rhodes sat and took pictures together Saturday. Called the Sweetheart Orchid Display, the exhibit opened Feb. 8.

The weekend, Smith said, was Rhodes’ – who lives in Pennsylvania – first trip to Fort Wayne, visiting local favorites.

“I love it,” she said of the conservatory while seated under the orchid display. Rhodes added that she didn’t realize just how big the facility is.

When people think of orchids, they often imagine a tropical setting, but that isn’t always the case, Gilbert Young, the conservatory’s horticulture supervisor said. In truth, although many orchids come from those areas, there are species of the flower that grow in temperate climates, including the subalpine areas of the Rocky Mountains.

“They grow on every continent except for Antarctica,” he said. “That’s kind of a neat fact, that you can find them everywhere.”

The orchids on display for the annual exhibit are grown at the Lawton Park greenhouse operated by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Young said.

There are plans, he added, to eventually make the orchid exhibit permanent – under a large ficus tree in the Tropical Garden. Some preparations will be needed to ready the area, he said.

Orchids can be finicky plants and require bright indirect sunlight to thrive, Young added. Too much sun and they’ll burn, too little and they might fail to reach their colorful potential.

“They need that bright light to bring them into flowering,” he said.

Fort Wayne resident Jackie Bruner and her 3- and 7-year-old daughters traipsed through the conservatory Saturday morning, enjoying the exhibits and a scavenger hunt. The kids, Bruner said, were especially interested in the conservatory’s ongoing Under the Big Top Showcase Exhibit. That exhibit features a large circus tent and circus-themed family activities.

“They have a lot of fun exploring here,” she said of her kids, adding that it’s amazing that the conservatory has the ability to host exhibits such as the Sweetheart Orchid Display, especially in the middle of winter.

“There’s obviously a lot of work that goes into it, and I think it’s definitely worth the effort,” Bruner added. “It’s really cool for (the kids) to see it as well, because they get tired of the snow and the white. It’s nice to come in here and pretend you’re not in winter.”