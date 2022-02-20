Plans for $123 million uncertain

Some Fort Wayne and Allen County officials are wondering when they will see plans for the disbursement of more than $123 million in federal funding for COVID-19 relief.

The City Council and county commissioners in May separately set up specific funds for the incoming American Rescue Plan Act dollars, as required by law. The city will receive $50.8 million, and the county will get about $73 million.

The local governments received almost $62 million combined in May 2021 and are expected to receive the second half of the money this May.

The federal government has specific parameters on how the funding can be spent to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Approved uses include providing hazard pay for eligible workers, replacing revenue affected by the pandemic and making needed investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The COVID-19 relief funding has not been discussed at public meetings, but City Council and County Council members shared frustration and confusion surrounding the process.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, were surprised to hear city controller Garry Morr mention the COVID-19 relief dollars as an option for financing the $7.3 million purchase of three buildings on Avenue of Autos for the city's new municipal operations campus.

Morr said he intended to ask for the purchase to be taken out of the city's general fund, but he brought up the American Rescue Plan Act fund option after hearing the suggestion from council members.

Tucker is frustrated the plans haven't been released because the community and council are wondering when the COVID-19 relief money will be used, she said. “And now we are talking about using ARPA funds to buy buildings.”

Morr assured the City Council that members will soon see the overall plan created with consultant Tim Berry of Crowe LLP. City Council approved hiring a consultant in July, and an ordinance will be introduced Tuesday to hire the firm for 2022.

The county is not expected to release its plan soon, however. The County Council approved a recommendation from the commissioners to hire a consultant last year but has not done so.

“Because ARPA is new to everyone, I don't even think the consulting world quite knows what is needing to be done or what to do,” said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff. “We still may, but it's more that we wanted to wrap our arms around it. The final rules didn't come out until January.”

The final rules for ARPA funds clarify how to disburse money and some of the appropriate uses. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has a formula to help municipalities determine revenue loss, but local governments now have the option of using at least $10 million for lost wages.

The Treasury Department has also added to the “non-exhaustive list of uses” that recipients can spend the money on.

“This includes clarifying that recipients can use funds for certain capital expenditures to respond to public health and economic impacts and making services like child care, early education, addressing learning loss and affordable housing development available to all communities impacted by the pandemic,” the Treasury said in a news release.

The way funds are used will inevitably differ between Fort Wayne and Allen County, County Commissioner Therese Brown said. One example is the county doesn't have sewers to fund. The county also doesn't have a community development department to help prioritize the millions of dollars.

County Councilwoman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st, asked for an update on the COVID-19 relief funds at Thursday's council meeting. She and the community want to know about the process, she said.

“We just need to know how that money is being distributed and how are the individuals being selected,” she said.

County Auditor Nick Jordan said he doesn't think there is a rush on planning or using the money. The funds have to be allocated, or have formally planned uses, by the end of 2024. Then, the municipality has until the end of 2026 to actually use the money.

“It's not a race, and, hopefully, we come up with a good plan,” Jordan said.

County Council will have a say in the plan once it is presented by the commissioners. Morr said City Council members will see the plans before they are brought to the table for approval, but members will still have a public discussion on the plans as well.

Municipal officials will also face challenges once they distribute millions of dollars to the community. Generally, the state handles the back-end reporting and monitoring of federal grants, but each municipality bears responsibility for managing the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Cloud said he is sure the money will be well spent – even if it takes longer than anticipated.

“Very few counties have even put out a plan because it's a new thing for all of us – being a granting agency and then all of the strings attached,” he said.

County Commissioner Richard Beck said the COVID-19 relief money doesn't allow do-overs.

Commissioner Brown agreed.

“We want to do it right,” she said. “And we want to be very thoughtful about how we go about it so we put it in the places where it is going to be the most effective.”

