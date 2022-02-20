Reenactors reminisce, live history at Old Fort

The smell of burning logs in fireplaces and wood-fired stoves drifted across Spy Run Avenue near downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday morning as reenactors gave visitors a taste of what it was like to live in a 19th-century frontier fort.

Known as the Winter Garrison, reenactors dressed in period-accurate clothing provided a glimpse into a soldier's winter life in 1812, amid the snow, ice and blistering wind, said Bob Jones, vice president of the Old Fort's board of directors. Reenactors come from across the country – especially the Midwest – to participate.

Jones said he never ceases to be amazed, not only at the dedication of the reenactors, but at how many people will weather a freezing February morning to experience a slice of living history.

Fort Wayne resident Becky Ellerbusch walked to the Old Fort from her home near Parkview Health's Randallia campus. After hearing about the Winter Garrison, she decided the Old Fort would be her Saturday destination.

A fan of history, Ellerbusch said she's intrigued by how life was lived when the fort was active, particularly gender differences.

“What role women played, how many of them were here, what their role was, who they were,” she said of her interests.

Reenactments are nothing new for Ellerbusch, who enjoys researching genealogy, while her husband is a Civil War buff.

Born in Oregon, Ellerbusch said she was surprised to learn that her great-grandfather was born in Angola, moving the family out West sometime in the 1880s. Ellerbusch has lived in the Fort Wayne area for the last two decades or so, she said.

“It's so, so fascinating,” she said of her family's story.

This year's Winter Garrison was more of an interpretive event, because of the ice that currently blankets much of the fort's courtyard, reenactor James Lundgren said.

Lundgren, a major who is in charge of the Winter Garrison, said the stations that were open Saturday involved soldiers explaining their equipment and gear and demonstrating how meals are made.

Lundgren, who lives in Missouri, started the event seven or eight years ago.

“It's hard enough to walk around without having to worry about marching,” he said.

Because many of the reenactors travel from other states to attend, the annual event is also a time when the group can discuss upcoming events and reenactments, Lundgren said.

“This is also a chance for some of the guys who have been in winter quarters since October to get together, knock the rust off and practice,” he said, referring to reenactors who have been cooped up in their homes.

When asked why he and other reenactors enjoy events such as the Winter Garrison, Lundgren's answer was simple: “I like to get together with my friends.”

“This is an opportunity to do it when there's not much else going on, so that's why I started this event,” he said.

Karl Ericson, a lieutenant who was the Winter Garrison's adjutant, said he's been involved with re-enactments for about 25 years, starting as a “lowly private,” and moving up from there. Ericson lives in Nebraska.

Ericson and Lundgren agreed that it's always nice to have an event in a fort, not simply because there's less wear-and-tear on some of the equipment, which can be expensive to repair or replace.

“We also get to have a fire,” Ericson said, laughing.

The Old Fort will be open to the public the next two Saturdays, for the Revolutionary War Garrison on Feb. 26 and the Civil War Garrison on March 5.

More information can be found at www.oldfortwayne.org.