Being at Bridal show regarded as blessing

As other brides-to-be sampled caterers' offerings and chatted to vendors about venues during Sunday's Bridal Extravaganza in downtown Fort Wayne, newly engaged Melissa Harper showed off a picture of her ring – but only after sharing photographs of a mangled car and her now-fiancé, bruised and scarred.

A crash last winter left Harper's beau badly hurt, she said, explaining that a neck injury had doctors warning he might not walk again.

“I cried when I saw his car,” Harper said. She shared the memory shortly after describing the wedding gown she favored during the expo's second fashion show.

The 25-minute runway display of bride and bridesmaid dresses attracted more than 100 spectators, who reached the seats by walking through aisles boasting more than 50 vendors specializing in areas including entertainment, food, formal wear, photography and travel.

Presented by Fort Wayne Newspapers and sponsored by Vera Bradley, the 15th annual event also featured Dream Day Giveaways, which were valued at $500 minimum and included credits toward a cake, dress and limo. These must-be-present-to-win prizes kept Grand Wayne Convention Center crowded until the four-hour extravaganza's final minutes.

Haley Matthias, a Ball State University doctoral student, was among those waiting for the drawings. She and her high school sweetheart got engaged only last month, and although they plan to wed in November 2023, she hopes to have everything in place by June. Sunday's one-stop wedding shop was helpful, Matthias said, especially because bakeries and caterers provided tasting samples. Her fiancé doesn't eat sweets, she said, so she has free rein on cake flavors.

Ossian couple Haillie Welch and Gabe Kemper, who are marrying in June 2023, used the event to get ideas. They have a hometown venue – the White Rock Barn – but their to-get list includes a DJ and a wedding dress, they said.

Katie Paetz of Mutton Rentals had cloth swatches available for brides and grooms ready to select table linens. A display table showcased other items available for rent, including colored water goblets.

“It's always fun to talk to everybody,” Paetz said of participating in the expo.

Maia Wachter, a harpist, hoped to string together business now that she has a car that fits her 90-pound instrument. Couples can hire her to play for their ceremony and other aspects of their wedding day, such as cocktail hour, she said.

Harper doesn't anticipate hiring a musician or DJ for her intimate wedding this May to her “miracle” man – the car wreck survivor who can walk despite doctors' doubts.

“We're blessed,” she said.

