Former nursing school may become downtown housing

The building that once housed the nursing school at St Joseph Hospital may soon house people seeking housing in downtown Fort Wayne.

That's one of the developments expected in upcoming months as Lutheran Downtown Hospital continues to settle in at its West Main and Van Buren streets location.

Twila Lee, the new hospital's chief executive officer, told of plans for buildings and medical services Monday in a talk during the weekly meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club. The club meets indoors at Parkview Field.

Lee said to expect the pace of demolition at St. Joseph Hospital to pick up as Lutheran Health Network scales up Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Demolition already has started, with removal of interior asbestos in the old St Joseph building and recently, exterior facing windows, she said. Next will come the start of remodeling the medical office and the medical education buildings.

Plans are "to facilitate a sale" of the nursing school building, Lee said. "The intended use is mid to high-end housing," she said.

Hospital officials plan to reinstitute some of the medical services at the the new hospital, including gastroenterology and a heart catheterization lab, Lee said.

