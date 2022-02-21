Technicality forces 6 Republican candidates off ballot

The Allen County Board of Election this morning disqualified six candidates for seats on the Republican State Committee based on a new technicality in the law.

Under Indiana Code Title 3-8-2-7-4 (a) candidates must have voted for the party in which they are running in the last two primary elections in which they voted. The law took effect Jan. 1.

Disqualified as candidates were Debra Bragg and Natalie Forbing in District 1 in Eel River, Lake and Washington townships, Lahapa Brown in District 2 in Perry Township, Velecia Roth in District 5 in St. Joseph Township and Kari Dean and Jacob Witte in District 6 in Aboite Township.

After state committee candidates are elected, Allen County Party Chairman Steve Shine can appoint people to fill the seats, he told The Journal Gazette in a phone interview after the meeting.

Shine said he would have no trouble doing so because there is "a list a mile long" of people seeking to be on the state committee.

