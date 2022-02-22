6 hopefuls disqualified to run for GOP posts

The Allen County Board of Election disqualified Monday six candidates for seats on the Republican State Committee based on a new technicality in the law.

Under Indiana Code Title 3-8-2-7-4 (a), candidates must have voted for the party in which they are running in the last two primary elections in which they voted. The law took effect Jan. 1.

Disqualified as candidates were Debra Bragg and Natalie Forbing in District 1 in Eel River, Lake and Washington townships; Lahapa Brown in District 2 in Perry Township; Velecia Roth in District 5 in St. Joseph Township and Kari Dean and Jacob Witte in District 6 in Aboite Township.

Allen County Party Chairman Steve Shine said in a telephone interview with The Journal Gazette after the meeting he can appoint people to fill the open seats after the election.

Shine said he would have no trouble doing so because there is “a list a mile long” of people seeking to be on the state committee. As many as 17 seats might be open, he said.

Of the six candidates, only two attended the board meeting in Rousseau Centre.

Forbing, who had voted in only one Republican primary, said she was unaware of the rule. Brown said she had voted in Democratic primaries but recently became a Republican because she wanted to support former President Donald Trump.

Board members said their role was limited to enforcing the law. Republican Daniel Kensinger and Democrat Jack Morris, both Fort Wayne attorneys, and Clerk of Allen Circuit Court Christopher Nancarrow serve on the board.

Shine, a Fort Wayne attorney, said he can see pluses and minuses in the new law, which raised the required primary participation from one primary to two.

On the positive side, “it further bolsters party affiliation,” showing the person agrees with the party's philosophy when running for a party spot, Shine said. “The negative is it does not bring in new people” he added, by being another hoop potential office holders must jump through.

Shine said the law holds for both state committee candidates and those running for other state offices.

Democrat Morris said he reluctantly voted to disqualify the two candidates who attended the meeting. He said he hates to discourage people who want to become more involved in party politics or the political process.

