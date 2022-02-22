City opts to drop its mask mandate

Face masks will no longer be required in Fort Wayne city-owned buildings starting March 1, Mayor Tom Henry announced Monday.

Henry lifted the mandate, a news release said, because of a reduction in local COVID-19 cases and fewer hospitalizations than in previous months.

“However, Mayor Henry continues to stress caution and vigilance and encourages residents to get vaccinated and use good judgment in public settings,” the release said.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 468 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday, bringing the totals to 1,676,797 cases and 21,704 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The Allen County Department of Health announced last week it would discontinue daily updates of new COVID-19 cases and deaths as signs indicate the pandemic is waning in Indiana. The county said it would instead provide updates once a week on Fridays.

City-owned buildings include Citizens Square, the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office, Parks and Recreation pavilions, community centers, youth centers, Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control's facility.

dfilchak@jg.net