Collective bargaining fails at Fort Wayne City Council

Collective bargaining rights will not be reinstated for Fort Wayne and City Utilities employees.

Fort Wayne City Council Democrats — Glynn Hines, Sharon Tucker, Michelle Chambers and Geoff Paddock — were able to bring the topic of unions for city employees back to the table with support from Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th. The efforts to reinstate collective bargaining, including about 70 minutes of discussion Tuesday, failed when all five Republicans — Tom Freistroffer, Paul Ensley, Tom Didier, Russ Jehl and Arp — voted against the move.

Collective bargaining rights for city employees — aside from the police and fire departments — were eliminated in 2014 after about 40 years of unions. City Council Democrats last tried to discuss the issue in 2020 but couldn't after the council's five Republicans voted against its introduction.

Hines thanked Arp for his help with introducing the ordinance but then criticized the Republicans votes.

“When we say we support someone and then we vote against their best interests, that’s what I call hypocrisy,” Hines said.

The proposed collective bargaining agreement would have allowed only two unions — one for city employees and one for City Utilities workers — compared to the six that were eliminated in 2014. Employees would have the choice of joining a union, which would require the city administration to bargain the employees' wages and benefits.

Through collective bargaining, the police and fire staff received 5% raises this year and will receive the same raise in 2023 and 2024. City Council approved those agreements last year.

In 2014, Didier and Jehl opposed a collective bargaining repeal option that would have eliminated all public unions, including for public safety. Didier said he saw police and fire employees on a different level than other city employees.

