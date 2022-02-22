Farmers mart adds 4 vendors

The farmers market planned for the Electric Works west campus has sprouted more tenants.

Union Street Market snagged four more vendors to bring the total for the year-round indoor market to 12.

“The selection of these new merchants marks an important milestone – the market has filled half of the available spaces,” Ted Spitzer, director of planning and development, said in a news release.

He said the new merchants represent diversity in offerings and the breadth of the market.

The additions are:

• Narrow Road Farm, Auburn, practices regenerative farming methods and plans to offer an array of high-quality, nutritious produce sold within hours of harvest. The farm continues to grow produce during the winter under tunnels, owner Tadd Peterson said. The farm also will offer pork, eggs, and dairy products as well as salads, wraps and juices.

• Brooks BBQ & Chicken will offer barbecue from a restaurant that launched in 1966 as the first Black-owned barbecue restaurant in Fort Wayne and operated a food truck that brought lunches to workers at General Electric. Fourth-generation owner Cameron Brooks continues to use his great-grandmother's recipes to make award-winning sauces and charcoal-grilled ribs, turkey tips and fried chicken and sides including greens, mac-and-cheese and baked beans.

• Holy Ladle will feature Middle-Eastern dishes from chicken kebabs to hearty stews to Persian Love Cake, as well as herbal elixirs and chai teas. Proprietor Holly Sutter, whose culinary journey has taken her from Fort Wayne to Pakistan, India, and multiple points in-between, has been a personal chef, caterer and restaurateur.

• The Charlie Horse bar is the brainchild of mother-and-son team Cristy and Ben Shank, who turned an old horse trailer into the Charlie Horse mobile bar, which has traveled to weddings and other events in the Fort Wayne area. The bar will feature unusual cocktails using fresh ingredients from the market plus Indiana beers on-tap and award-winning Indiana distilled spirits.

Robert Johnson, leasing coordinator, said interest in the market is keeps growing. “Over the past several weeks, we have gotten inquiries from food entrepreneurs throughout Indiana,” he said in a news release.

Union Street Market is on schedule to open in October 2022. More information for potential vendors can be found at www.unionstreetmarket.org.

