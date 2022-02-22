Groundbreaking today for Huntington plant

Shuttleworth will host a groundbreaking ceremony today to mark the beginning of a 50,000-square-foot expansion in Huntington.

The addition will connect with the existing facility at 10 Commercial Road – northwest of downtown – and provide a total of 140,000 square feet to manufacturing areas with supplementary loading docks and restrooms, according to a news release.

The project involves an investment of private capital of $4.67 million and a commitment to retain 85 existing jobs while adding 20 net new jobs by the end of 2024, a news release said. Shuttleworth first moved operations to the Commercial Road facility in 1969.

Shuttleworth makes materials handling equipment for the automotive, electronics, paper conversion, pharmaceuticals, food, personal care items and other markets, featuring both materials handling and product packaging line equipment.

The company was acquired by ProMach in 2011.