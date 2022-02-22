Nursing school expected to be sold

The building that once housed the nursing school at St. Joseph Hospital may soon be home to people seeking to live in downtown Fort Wayne.

That's one of the developments expected in upcoming months as Lutheran Downtown Hospital continues to settle in at its West Main and Van Buren streets location.

Twila Lee, the new hospital's chief executive officer, shared plans for buildings and medical services Monday during the weekly meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club. Lee said to expect the pace of demolition at St. Joseph Hospital to pick up as Lutheran Health Network scales up Lutheran Downtown Hospital.

Demolition already has started, with removal of interior asbestos in the old St Joseph building and recently exterior-facing windows, she said. Completion should come in about 15 to 18 months.

The medical office and the medical education buildings are being remodeled and will remain. The renovation should be finished by August, she said.

Plans are “to facilitate a sale” of the nursing school building, Lee said. “The intended use is mid- to high-end housing,” she said.

Hospital officials plan to reinstitute some medical services at the new hospital, including gastroenterology and a heart catheterization lab, Lee said. The burn center, which was moved to Lutheran Hospital, will not return downtown.

The hospital has been hiring new providers for Lutheran's downtown location. They include two general surgeons with a specialty in bariatric weight-loss surgery, two family medicine doctors, two cardiologists and two gastroenterologists.

The hospital is still seeking a pulmonologist and an interventional cardiologist for its cardiac catheterization lab, which should open this year, she said.

“It certainly has been a challenge to recruit,” Lee said. But the presence of “a beautiful building” and commitment to providing excellent care should help, she said.

Lee is aware of low survey ratings St. Joseph has had as the hospital transitioned. But she said Google ratings from patients have improved since the $118 million downtown hospital's official opening on Nov. 13.

Lutheran Health Network is anticipating updated ratings, Lee said.

In 2020, Lutheran Health Network provided $867.6 million in community investment, including dollars spent locally, local taxes, uncompensated care, donations and capital investment, she said.

Counting outpatient and clinic visits, Lutheran Health had 1,463,400 patient encounters in 2020, and more than 6,500 employees, Lee said.

“It's important to know that we reinvest back into the community,” she said.

