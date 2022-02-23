Bill to abolish gun permits in Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Senate is taking up a bill today to eliminate firearms carry permits in Indiana despite the fact that Republican members' own constituent surveys are heavily against the move.

Not a single posted questionnaire had Hoosiers supporting elimination of the law.

The bill's Senate sponsor – Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford – didn't want to comment on other lawmakers' surveys. He didn't include a question on the issue in his own questionnaire.

House Bill 1077 – which gets a hearing today in the Senate Judiciary Committee – would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction, facing a restraining order from a court or having a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections by forcing law-abiding citizens to undergo police background checks.

Of the 39 Senate Republicans, some didn't do a survey or didn't ask about the issue. But 15 Senate Republicans included a question about so-called lawful carry of guns on their constituent questionnaire.

Nine of those asked a clear yes-no question, such as “Indiana law currently requires individuals to go through a background check and get a permit before they can carry a handgun in public. Do you support A) keeping this law, or B) repealing this law?”

Averaging those results – 88% supported keeping the law as is and 12% wanted to repeal it.

The Senate didn't take action last year on a similar bill that the House approved, citing concerns raised by Indiana State Police, the state police chiefs association and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

Those groups have said they worry that eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn't have a gun and making that information quickly accessible to officers.

Another six Republican senators asked a similar question but with three possible answers. The options were to keep the law as is; repeal the permit but establish a database of prohibited persons; or repeal the permit and not create such a database.

About 68% supported keeping the status quo law. Only 9% chose to repeal it with no database in place – which is how the current bill is written.

Numerous police groups have come out against the bill. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said last week the chamber is trying to balance Second Amendment rights with the concerns from police.

“As you look around other states that have done the same thing, there haven't been a lot of other problems, at least that we have seen, that have cropped up as a result of this policy, and so we're trying to cautiously move forward with it,” Bray said.

nkelly@jg.net