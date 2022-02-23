Council rejects bargain rights

Collective bargaining rights will not be reinstated for Fort Wayne and City Utilities employees.

Fort Wayne City Council Democrats – Glynn Hines, Sharon Tucker, Michelle Chambers and Geoff Paddock – were able to bring the topic of unions for city employees back to the table with support from Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th. The efforts to reinstate collective bargaining, including about 70 minutes of discussion Tuesday, failed when all five Republicans – Tom Freistroffer, Paul Ensley, Tom Didier, Russ Jehl and Arp – voted against the move.

Collective bargaining rights for city employees – aside from the police and fire departments – were eliminated in 2014 after about 40 years of unions. City Council Democrats last tried to discuss the issue in 2020 but couldn't after the council's five Republicans voted against its introduction.

Hines thanked Arp for his help with introducing the ordinance but then criticized the Republicans votes.

“When we say we support someone and then we vote against their best interests, that's what I call hypocrisy,” Hines said.

The proposed collective bargaining agreement would have allowed only two unions – one for city employees and one for City Utilities workers – compared with the six that were eliminated in 2014. Employees would have the choice of joining a union, which would require the city administration to bargain the employees' wages and benefits.

Through collective bargaining, the police and fire staff received 5% raises this year and will receive the same raise in 2023 and 2024. The City Council approved those agreements last year.

In 2014, Didier and Jehl opposed a collective bargaining repeal option that would have eliminated all public unions, including for public safety. Didier said he saw police and fire employees on a different level than other city employees.

During Tuesday night's discussion, the monitors in the meeting room showed the question posed by Hines, “Don't all employees deserve the same amount of respect for the work they're doing?”

Lloyd Osborne, president of Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation, shared examples of when unions have saved money and made workplaces more efficient.

“I hear on a daily basis that they want the freedom of choice,” Osborne said.

Freistroffer asked about using city employees across departments, such as for snow removal. Osborne said only having two unions outside of public safety would allow the flexibility the city needs, as long as employees are properly trained for tasks.

Mitchell Fireoved, a 17-year city employee, said he has noticed “very low morale” since collective bargaining rights were taken away.

The city recently had 14 water main breaks in one day, and Fireoved was proud to say crews fixed the water mains in less than 24 hours, and residents did not go without water for more than a few hours at a time.

Collective bargaining is about much more than wages, Fireoved said. The water maintenance department has lost skilled talent to the private sector, and two employees have been seriously injured on the job because of short staffs, he said.

Tucker shared concerns of city employees not having a proper process to file grievances without public unions. Carol Helton, city attorney, shared the process the city has in place, which includes employees hiring their own counsel to represent them in hearings. Tucker said it is easier to voice concerns and file grievances with the help of a union.

Paddock said he doesn't understand why collective bargaining was dismantled in about three weeks when it worked for Democratic and Republican mayors and City Council members for 40 years. He asked the other council members to give city workers the respect they deserve by approving the ordinance.

“We have all been seated around this table at one point or another and bragged about the brave men and women who clear our streets of snow in the winter, pave our streets in the summer, collect our leaves in the fall, and repair our broken water lines at 3 o'clock in the morning when it is 10 degrees below zero,” he said.

Jehl only said his mind was unchanged as he voted, but he released a statement after the meeting.

“If city workers are being mistreated, rather than giving control of the city back to the unions,” Jehl said in a statement, “it is the responsibility of the mayor to straighten out his administration.”

