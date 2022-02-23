Holcomb backs tax cuts this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled Wednesday that tax cuts are likely this year.

Previously he had questioned whether they should wait until next year when a new budget is crafted. But he said state budget officials have done modeling on revenue and expenses that make it more likely.

“As we see our economic growth continue, we believe that we can do – not just contemplate – this year ... potentially some significant tax cuts, still having the appropriate funding for our priorities in 2023 which are many and great,” Holcomb said.

Specifically, he supports changes to the business personal property tax and said he would lean toward an individual income tax reduction over sales tax changes for businesses.

“I think that we can get there on individual income tax cuts,” Holcomb said while meeting with reporters.

The Senate last week gutted the House Republican plan for $1.4 billion in tax cuts. Senate Republicans in that chamber have been more inclined to wait until next year when they have more economic data.

And until Wednesday, Holcomb had also held back on supporting any tax cut except a minor business personal property tax change.

House Bill 1002 would impact several taxes over several years:

• Reduce the individual income tax rate from 3.23% to 3% – saving taxpayers about $586 million in 2027.

• Exempt a minimum tax on business personal property for new equipment purchases. This is called the 30% depreciation floor, which means a company has to pay taxes on 30% of a piece of equipment’s purchase price forever. The change will shift property taxes onto other taxpayers, including homeowners and farmers. The shift would be $10 million starting in 2024 and up to $100 million by 2037.

• Provide a state income tax credit for property taxes paid on existing business personal property starting in 2025. It would be applied only when the 30% depreciation floor is used. The cost to the state would be $347 million in 2025 and $384 million in 2026. By using a state credit, local units of government would continue to collect and use the revenue to provide services.

• Remove the double direct test currently applied in production sales tax exemptions, saving businesses between $86 million and $249 million a year.

• Repeal the utility receipts and utility services use taxes that Hoosiers pay as a percentage of their bills for gas, electric, water and other utilities. It would save about $220 million a year in 2024.

