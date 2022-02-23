Message of racial unity delivered

United Front, an initiative of Fort Wayne United to craft better race relations in the city, gathered supporters Tuesday from two fronts – churches and the corporate world.

The group hosted a luncheon at Brotherhood Mutual for about 80 church leaders to announce two events – showings of a video promoting racial unity in Fort Wayne and a visit by a speaker specializing in how to promote racial awareness in churches.

Corporate leaders met in the morning at the Clyde Theatre with Chancellor Kim Johnson Barnett of Ivy Tech, Pascal Losambe, cultural and racial diversity consultant, and Iric Headley, director of Fort Wayne United and a leader of United Front. Those in attendance heard a talk, “Essence of belonging.”

At the morning event, United Front kicked off its second year of programming. It included advanced study on topics broached last year, including implicit bias, microaggressions and allyship.

Upcoming offerings will also include sessions on youth. How to obtain certifications and accreditation also will be addressed.

At the luncheon, the organization announced the video will be made available to churches citywide for showing on March 27. The video features local Black leaders in government, education and business.

On April 14, United Front will host Albert Tate, founder and lead pastor of Fellowship Monrovia in Monrovia, California. Tate was a well-received speaker at the 2021 Global Leadership Summit, which was attended by many area church leaders. More details are expected to be announced later.

United Front also announced a $35,000 matching grant from Brotherhood Mutual for donations to the group.

Luther Whitfield, founder and senior pastor of New Covenant Worship Center in Fort Wayne, told attendees he wants United Front to spur the church “to come outside its walls.” By doing that, he said, Christian people can craft a community that “reflects heaven,” where racial lines don't matter.

“We have to engage with people who are hurting and extend a hand that will lift people up,” Whitfield said.

Some others leading the luncheon program were John Suciu, senior pastor of Headwaters Church; Steve Terry, senior pastor of New Life Church of God and Grace Gathering-Central and Ryan Cochran, pastor of Broadway Christian Church.

Attendee Greg Byman, pastor of St. Joe Community Church in Fort Wayne, said he appreciated United Front's effort to help the city become stronger.

It's important for people “who serve the same Lord,” to come together, regardless of race, he said.

At his church, “We're going to continue to encourage friendships across racial lines,” said Byman, who is white. “Real friendships, not just friendly gatherings.”

