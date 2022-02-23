Trash bid bill clears Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – Cities would have another option to select solid waste providers under a bill the Senate gave final approval Tuesday.

House Bill 1286 passed unanimously. It was pushed by Fort Wayne officials unhappy with the process used for the city's current solid waste contract.

Current Indiana law requires a city to contract with a collector through an invitation-to-bid process, which requires cities to choose the least expensive bidder and does not allow the city the flexibility to shop for the highest quality of service.

House Enrolled Act 1286 would let cities to contract with solid waste collectors through a request-for-proposals procedure. Under this process, local officials can take public opinion into consideration as well as a company's facility design, system reliability, energy efficiency and compatibility with source separation including recycling.

“My colleagues and I have listened to the concerns of Fort Wayne residents regarding the unreliable solid waste collection the city has dealt with over the last four years,” said Sen. Justin Busch, R-Fort Wayne. “This legislation would ensure communities in Indiana don't have to go through what we've gone through, and it eases the pressure for Fort Wayne to select a reliable collector moving forward.”

The bill was brought after a disastrous contract with Red River Waste Solutions that has cost the city millions while residents have had to wait weeks to have trash and recyclables picked up.

Don't-pet-bear bill goes to governor

A bill banning contact with bears and most big cats cleared its final hurdle Tuesday and now heads to the governor's desk.

House Bill 1248 passed 66-26.

But Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, said the measure is aimed only at bad actors who have used baby bears and cat cubs to make money by allowing the public to pet, play and take pictures with them.

The measure says a person who owns or possesses bears and six kinds of big cats can't allow a “member of the public to come into direct contact with or enter into a proximity that allows for or permits direct contact with the animal.”

The bill doesn't affect private ownership of wild animals.

Senate OKs giving judges discretion

The Senate voted 46-3 Tuesday to give local judges flexibility to send low-level felons to state prison.

House Bill 1004 reverses an earlier policy to send Level 6 non-violent offenders to county jails for treatment and release. Now it will be up to individual judges.

Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, said the Indiana Department of Correction has capacity while county jails are suffering from overcrowding. He also noted the state has more services available to help offenders.

But those against the bill said the low-level offenders won't be in state custody long enough to use those services.

The bill now goes back to the House due to small changes made. If the House accepts the amendments it moves to the governor.

High-interest loan bill dies in House

A controversial bill creating new short-term, high-interest loans for Hoosiers died Tuesday.

Senate Bill 352 did not receive a hearing in the House before a committee deadline at noon.

Supporters said the bill would provide a new option in addition to payday loans for Hoosiers who need help but can't get a conventional loan. But opponents said the high rates and fees are predatory lending and would hurt Hoosiers in the long run.

nkelly@jg.net