Fort Wayne/Allen County

Electric Works worker recovering

A worker who was buried waist deep in bricks at a construction site Monday is recovering, according to a statement from Larry Weigand, CEO of Weigand Construction.

Weigand Construction is the contractor on the Electric Works project south of downtown. The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a brick façade collapsed on him.

“I have visited our co-worker in the hospital, and I am pleased to report that he is recovering after receiving medical treatment,” Weigland said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family throughout this recovery and healing process.”

County honors employees of year

The Allen County commissioners honored the county's Employees of the Year – Roberta Keith, a shift leader with the Allen County Juvenile Center, and John Caywood, former county building commissioner who died suddenly last year.

Keith has worked for the county for nearly 50 years, working with youth at the juvenile center. She was chosen for her longstanding tenure with the juvenile center and various volunteer roles.

Caywood became building commissioner in August 2016. He previously was property maintenance and minimum housing inspector in the Building Department. Before that, he spent 22 years in various roles for the city of Fort Wayne's Neighborhood Code Enforcement, police department and City Utilities.

Documentary sets free screening

A free screening of the documentary “Pandora's Box: Lifting the Lid on Menstruation” will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Liberal Arts 159 at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The film explores the shaming of women around the world.

A conversation about stigma surrounding menstruation and period poverty, inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education will follow. Attendees can participate in a survey designed to study the effect of the problem locally.

They also are encouraged to bring donations of menstrual products. Cash donations will be accepted.

Indiana

State tweaking COVID dashboard

The Indiana Department of Health announced changes Wednesday to its COVID-19 data dashboard.

The unique individual positivity rate and unique individuals tested fields were removed from the dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov. A new Indiana youth COVID-19 dashboard, reflecting cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations in Hoosiers up to age 19 years will be published. This dashboard will replace the current school dashboard Monday.

Indiana reported 935 new COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths Wednesday, bringing the totals to 1,678,628 cases and 21,818 deaths since the pandemic began.

– Journal Gazette