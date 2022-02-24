Electric rates to decline about 6%

Indiana Michigan Power will reduce base electric rates by nearly 6% for Indiana residential customers under a settlement approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The rate decrease, a reduction of $94.7 million in operating revenues, will come in two phases – one that will go into effect immediately and a larger decrease next January. According to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, the first phase will lower bills about $1.48 a month for average residents using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, and $7.95 a month under the second phase.

Indiana Michigan Power had requested a $104 million rate increase, but the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor – the state's consumer advocate for utilities – said I&M should seek a rate decrease instead. I&M had asked for the residential customer charge to increase to $20, but it will remain at $15 with the settlement announced Wednesday.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's order said the settlement “represents a just and reasonable resolution of the issues.”

“Indiana Michigan Power is pleased to have the ability to reduce rates while continuing to invest in I&M's infrastructure, making the grid more resilient and enhancing reliability as part of our Powering the Next plan,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of I&M, in a news release. “By collaborating with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and a number of other groups representing stakeholders, together we reached a settlement that serves the best interests of our customers.”

The settlement was approved by I&M Industrial Group, Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, city of Auburn Electric Department; city of Muncie; Joint Municipals (collectively the city of Fort Wayne, city of Marion, Marion Municipal Utilities and the city of South Bend), the Kroger Co., Wabash Valley Power Association and Walmart Inc.

I&M, headquartered in Fort Wayne, agreed in the settlement to remove about $141 million from its base rate that was required for the costs of Rockport Unit 2 in southern Indiana, the utility regulatory commission said.

Specific customer rates will be set when I&M files new customer tariffs with the utility regulatory commission, which has to be done in the next 30 days.

I&M said it still plans to invest more than $350 million to strengthen the state's electric grid. The plans include upgrading and replacing infrastructure and adding technology to reduce power outages.

Plans in Indiana include replacing more than 2,500 poles and 120 miles of power lines, as well as maintaining trees and other vegetation along 4,000 miles of power lines.

I&M will also continue to upgrade old electrical meters to smart meters that help I&M respond to issues more efficiently.

Other tools will be added to make the energy delivery system more reliable, including self-healing grid technology that will detect power outages and will automatically re-route electricity to customers.

dfilchak@jg.net