Gun licensing bill dies; language to be added to another bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Senate leadership killed a neutered gun licensing bill Thursday after a late amendment caused it to miss a key procedural deadline.

But the language eliminating the requirement that Hoosiers get a permit to carry a handgun is still alive and will be put in another bill in the final days of the session, said GOP Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray.

"We have rules here. We have to follow them. We intend to move the bill and so you'll see us continuing to try and do that and I think we will," he said.

After eight hours of contentious testimony Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee amended House Bill 1077 late that night. It stripped the entire contents of the bill and replaced it with new language that maintained the licensing system with small tweaks.

That maneuver is allowed but requires a stop in the Senate Rules Committee. The problem was the Senate had a committee deadline Thursday and didn’t have time to do so. Bray said they are looking to identify another bill and put final language in it to be approved by both the House and Senate.

What that language will be is still up for debate. Some members of the Senate Republican caucus don’t want to eliminate a permit system that police groups support. But Second Amendment proponents don’t want Hoosiers to have to get a background check and receive a permit to exercise their constitutional rights.

House Democratic Leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, of Fort Wayne, was glad to see the bill tabled – at least for now.

"This bill would have added more danger to the already perilous service that our police officers and public safety officials carry out on a daily basis," he said. "Every year, our permit system keeps handguns out of the hands of over 10,000 dangerous individuals."

Both Bray and GOP House Speaker Todd Huston also expressed frustration Thursday with the tongue-lashing that Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter gave Republicans during a hearing on the gun bill.

Carter said the Republican supermajorities are stifling dissent and putting the politics of getting re-elected over support for law enforcement.

Huston said he has been friends with Carter for a long time and he has a tremendous amount of respect for him and his service.

"I was disappointed in those comments. We've had countless hours of committee hearings on this subject, countless hours over multiple years," he said. "Our caucuses are the same caucuses that provided record funding for state police. Our caucuses are the same caucuses that made improvements to the Law Enforcement Academy. You know, we've worked hand in hand with state police. I understand this is an emotional topic for Superintendent Carter. Just very disappointed in his comments."

