Housing planned for New Haven

Two large residential neighborhoods are winding their way through New Haven's planning process.

If both succeed, the city will have more than 550 new rental dwellings.

The city, whose 2020 population was 15,583, has received proposals for a development of 254 single-family detached rental homes at Minnich and Seiler roads. A second development of 312 townhome-style apartments has been proposed at Maplecrest Road and Indiana 930.

Both proposals will have public hearings before the New Haven Plan Commission at 6 p.m. March 8 in City Council chambers. The Maplecrest hearing is for approval of a primary development plan. Both rezoning and primary development plan approval are sought for the Minnich and Seiler roads development.

Shane Malek, executive vice president of Next Chapter Neighborhoods, based in North Augusta, South Carolina, said the as-yet-unnamed development along Minnich Road is the second entry into the Fort Wayne-area market. The first was proposed last year as Dupont Meadows for 55 acres behind the Walmart at Lima and Dupont roads on Fort Wayne's northwest side. That development and the one proposed for New Haven are substantially similar, he said, but the New Haven development is a first of its kind in that city.

“We consider ourselves to be a luxury-end developer of rental homes,” Malek said Wednesday in a telephone interview. The company's homes are “fully amenitized, with pools, parks, playgrounds. a fitness center and a dog park,” he said.

The homes range from 860 to 1,800 heated square feet, plus a garage, have one to four bedrooms and will rent at market rate, between $1,350 and $2,000 per month.

Landscaping and maintenance are provided by the developer. The homes should appeal to retirees and empty-nesters. students, young families, singles and young couples, Malek said, adding trends show more people are mobile throughout their lives and interested in living in a neighborhood but without becoming a homeowner.

He said the company is seeking a rezoning from agricultural to flex residential, a new zoning classification in New Haven, and one that attracted the company, which met with area residents Feb. 15 at New Haven Community Center. He added the developer is leaving some land open along Minnich Road for possible commercial development.

The project at 2402 Maplecrest Road originally sought the same zoning classification, but the developer switched to multiple-family residential because it was found sufficient, Rob Gutierrez, planning director, said at a Feb. 15 City Council meeting.

The project will include 13 residential buildings. Rezoning has been approved by the New Haven Plan Commission.

rsalter@jg.net