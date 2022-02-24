Parkview celebrates Twos-day babies

Little Jai'Leal arrived at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, which happens to be 22:22 in military time.

The baby boy weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, his birth at Parkview Hospital Randallia coming on a day that created a certain infatuation with the numbers: the second month of the year, the 22nd day of the month in the year 2022.

Many people Tuesday were buzzing, including on social media, about what was fondly being called Twos-day or Twosday. And on Wednesday, Parkview Health sent a news release celebrating what it called some timely related births.

Along with Jai'Leal's birth, Parkview Regional Medical Center reported that twins were born. The first twin was a boy born at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, weighing 7 pounds, 15.5 ounces, while his twin sister arrived at 4 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 7.3 ounces. As of Wednesday afternoon, the parents had not decided on names for the twins.

Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said through email that the two hospitals where these three were born had a total of 10 babies delivered Tuesday.

While Parkview shared photos of the moms with their newborns, it is not releasing names or other details to help with the safety and privacy of the families. That customary practice, the news release said, is consistent with guidance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Lutheran Health Network did not immediately have any information to share relating to similar Twos-day births.

