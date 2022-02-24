Plan commission OKs 1 development, turns down another

The Fens, a 764-lot single-family residential development in Eel River Township, sailed to approval today by the Allen County Plan Commission nearly unchanged – but another housing plan got bogged down.

Cedar Grove, a 207-lot development in Lafayette Township near General Motors, had its request for rezoning unanimously turned down. The plan has been continued without a vote several times since its introduction in August.

Plan commission members cited a lack of other planned residential development near the site on the west side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road and the site's proximity to major industrial development.

"I don't like to see industrial (close to) residential," said John Henry, plan commission member and Pleasant Township trustee. "We have seen so many times when those two get together...there's trouble down the road."

Plan Commission member James Wolff added the proposal didn't conform to Allen County policy to favor adjacent and infill growth. "It just to me doesn't quite fit," he said.

