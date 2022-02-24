State's top cop blasts gun bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter on Wednesday delivered a stunning rebuke of Republicans pushing to eliminate the license to carry handguns – ultimately winning a reprieve.

He testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which heard more than eight hours of testimony and discussion on House Bill 1077.

It passed 11-0 just before 10:30 p.m. but only after a significant amendment that maintains the current license system while adding an automatic provisional license for pending applications. Most Republicans supported it only to keep the bill alive. It now goes before the full Senate, where it can be changed again.

“I never remember a time when outside influence of national associations or political posturing became the driving force behind any legislation in our great state until now,” Carter told the legislators on the panel. “This is the problem with the supermajority. It stifles, prohibits, oftentimes limits public debate.”

He added that this is an emotional issue and “if you support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

Carter also took a moment to support Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, who he said has been targeted and threatened about the bill even though she is not anti-gun. She is chairman of the committee and last year did not hear a similar bill. “She is an advocate for doing right,” he said.

Carter also supported the amendment that ultimately was adopted. The day was highlighted by pointed arguments between lawmakers and those testifying. At one point, Brown admonished members to sit and listen.

Currently a person must undergo a background check in order to obtain a license to carry, which weeds out prohibited people. The bill originally would have eliminated that requirement but still made it illegal for certain people to possess weapons – such as those with felony convictions, domestic violence convictions, dishonorably discharged and some with a history of mental illness.

Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the author of the legislation, said the original bill “gets us to a place where the law-abiding citizen is not required to go through a process of asking for permission.”

Numerous police officers spoke against the bill – including three officers from Fort Wayne.

“The current system is not broken. It works and is easily obtainable,” Fort Wayne Police Detective Matt Foote said.

He noted the state already has a database police can easily check of those licensed. He said 14% of applicants last year in Fort Wayne were denied – many with prior criminal history.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said it's a tough issue “but I have to look out for my guys.”

Those against also included the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, the Prosecuting Attorneys Council and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Two current sheriffs spoke in support but even Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush conceded there needs to be another way for police to be able to quickly ascertain whether someone is prohibited from carrying.

He said police can't be everywhere and “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

Another key debate Wednesday was comparing the permitting process to carry handguns to registering to vote – both constitutional rights.

Brown pushed back against several people – saying it is not unconstitutional to require a license to carry just like it's not unconstitutional to require voters to register and show identification.

