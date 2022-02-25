Concrete poured for underground pumps

Workers poured concrete Thursday for the wall of an underground pump station as part of the Fort Wayne City Utilities tunnel works project.

Once completed, the $188 million tunnel projects will reduce the amount of combined sewer overflow that goes into local rivers by 94%, which averages nearly 900 billion gallons a year.

It also will protect about 45,000 residents and 15,000 properties from basement backups and street flooding, said Frank Suarez, public information officer for City Utilities.

The tunnel works project is a large portion of the city's efforts to implement the 2008 Long-Term Control Plan. The control plan is part of an unfunded mandate by the Environmental Protection Agency to reduce overflows by 90% by 2025.

The largest part of tunnel work – the deep rock tunnel that spans about 5 miles from Glasgow and Dwenger avenues to Foster Park – was completed last year, but the overall project won't be operational until 2025.

The completion of the deep rock tunnel was a milestone, but Suarez said work over the next couple of years will affect local neighborhoods positively.

“Certainly, we're going to be protecting the rivers, but we're also reducing basement backups with the projects,” he said.

Drop shafts are being installed along the deep rock tunnel to redirect wastewater overflow before it gets to neighborhoods. Drop shafts at East Central Park, Headwaters Park, Guldlin Park, Camp Allen Drive, Thieme Drive, Brown Street, Waldron Circle and Foster Park will guide wastewater to the main tunnel.

Crews are currently working on six adits, which are smaller tunnels that will connect the drop shafts to the main tunnel.

They are also working near the Water Pollution Control Plant on the deep dewatering pump station, which will start processing the sewage overflow and will pump it to the wet weather storage ponds.

Once the rain ends, the overflow can be pumped back to the plant to be processed.

Currently, the overflow of wastewater isn't treated and ends up in the rivers.

The 10-foot section of the pump station shaft wall required about 26 cement trucks Thursday. To put it into perspective, Michael Kiester, engineering manager of construction for City Utilities, said it generally takes one or two cement trucks to complete a driveway.

Kiester said it's exciting to cross milestones of the project that are years in the making, even if the progress can't actually be seen.

“You just don't see the progress because we're not above surface,” he said. “But we're below the surface doing the same thing, basically building a building down there.”

dfilchak@jg.net