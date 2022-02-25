Decatur getting trailer assembly site, 120-140 jobs

A California-based travel trailer manufacturer will invest $2.1 million to open an assembly plant and warehouse in Adams County this summer, creating an estimated 120 to 140 jobs in the next two years, officials announced Thursday.

Lance Camper's Decatur facility will build travel trailers for sale by its dealers in the eastern half of North America. One of the closest dealers is Brauns Fun Time Campers in Indianapolis.

Jim Gratner, Brauns' sales manager, said the dealership recently signed on with Lance.

“They've been tremendously popular. Our initial order (of five) was mostly sold out when it arrived at the dealership,” he said, adding a fourth camper sold the week after the shipment came in.

The travel trailers sell for $48,000 to $79,500 and range from 15 feet to 25 feet long.

Gratner said the Lance brand is well-known in the recreation industry for making a higher-end product that is relatively light-weight. The travel trailers all weigh less than 6,000 pounds, making them towable by a pickup truck or large SUV, he said.

Lance is scheduled to begin initial recruiting for its Decatur workforce in early April with preliminary startup planned for July, according to a news release. Production will ramp up over the following six to eight months.

Assembly and supervisory positions are already listed on Lance's website. Julie Nuernberg, company spokeswoman, said wages will range from $20 to $22 an hour, depending on the position and the applicant's experience.

Lance Camper Mfg. Corp. is a subsidiary of Brookfield, Wisconsin-based REV Group Inc., which also owns Fleetwood RV.

REV Group serves three market segments by building vehicles for fire and emergency; commercial; and recreation uses. The manufacturer's products include ambulances, fire trucks and school buses.

Mayor Dan Rickord said REV Group already owns the Decatur property at 1236 Patterson St.

REV Group and sister company Goldshield Fiberglass in September 2020 announced plans to hire more than 100 workers in Decatur. The manufacturer's Adams County workforce numbers have risen and fallen along with the U.S. economy. Fleetwood employed more than 1,000 there in early 2008, before the Great Recession.

It's unclear how many workers REV Group now employs in Decatur.

Mike Lanciotti, president of REV Recreation Group, commented on Thursday's announcement.

“With the growing interest in and demand for travel trailers, our Decatur facilities will help to better serve those dealers in the Midwest and in the East,” he said in a statement. “Adams County is known for its loyal and diligent workforce, many with expertise in RV manufacturing; we look forward to more employees joining the Lance team.”

Rickord described the investment news as great.

“Decatur is a welcoming community with a dedicated and talented workforce, and I hope to see others relocate here to help fill these positions,” he said through email.

Lance received a commitment of up to $1.4 million in economic incentives from the Indiana Economic Develop Corp. Tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives after Hoosiers are hired.

Ann Lathrop, the IEDC's executive vice president of global investments, also commented on the investment.

“As the RV Capital of the World, Indiana offers a business-friendly climate and skilled workforce for a variety of RV and camper manufacturers to increase production and meet rising demand of Hoosiers wanting to explore,” she said in a statement.

