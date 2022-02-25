Eel River subdivision clears panel

The Fens, a 764-lot single-family residential development in Eel River Township, sailed to approval today by the Allen County Plan Commission nearly unchanged. But another housing plan got bogged down.

Cedar Grove, a 207-lot development proposed for Lafayette Township near General Motors, had its request for rezoning unanimously turned down. The plan has been continued without a vote several times since its introduction in August.

Plan commission members cited a lack of other planned residential development near the site on the west side of the 11000 to 14200 blocks of Feighner Road and the site's proximity to major industrial development.

“I don't like to see industrial (close to) residential,” said John Henry, plan commission member and Pleasant Township trustee. “We have seen so many times when those two get together ... there's trouble down the road.”

Plan Commission member James Wolff added the proposal didn't conform to Allen County policy to favor adjacent and infill growth. “It just, to me, doesn't quite fit,” he said.

Other factors discussed included the site's location just outside a zone regulated by the Fort Wayne International Airport and a stance in the county's comprehensive land-use plans that rural residential and agricultural uses should be maintained in that immediate area.

Plan commission members also suggested that uses other than residential might be better suited to the highest and best use of the tract, given the likelihood of GM's future needs.

The vote against the rezoning was 5-0, with Henry, Wolff, Paul Lagemann, Renee Fishering and Adam Day voting. Plan Commission President Susie Hoot, David Bailey, Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters were absent.

The plan commission's vote is in the form of a do-not-pass rezoning recommendation to the Allen County Commissioners, who must approve all rezonings. They can decline to vote on a rezoning measure, in which case the decision of the plan commission stands.

The plan commission did not vote on Cedar Grove's primary development plan because the do-not-pass recommendation makes the plan moot.

Cedar Grove Development LLC is at the same address as Granite Ridge Builders and has the same registered agent, Anthony J. “Tony” Reincke.

The Fens proposal from New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, had its rezoning and primary development plans approved. The development, which is northwest of Fort Wayne, is believed to be the largest of its type in the county since 2018.

However, the plan commission required an interconnection to land to the east before approving the primary development plan.

New Venture's proposal for rezoning to allow a 61-lot single-family-home development called The Farmstead at Carroll Creek in Eel River Township, also was approved. The location is north of the Preserves of Carroll Creek. Ric Zehr represents the developer.

Also having a primary development plan approved Thursday was the proposed 27-lot Copper Creek Villas, proposed by Springmill Development, Fort Wayne and represented by Jamie Lancia.

The development in Perry Township contains side-by-side duplexes. Last week, it received a go-ahead for smaller lots than required by the zoning ordinance from the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

