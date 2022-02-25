Holcomb endorses lottery online

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb this week backed the Hoosier Lottery's effort to move sales online – setting up a clash with lawmakers in the final days of the legislative session.

The Hoosier Lottery was in private discussions with the state's current outside vendor to expand to iLottery when word filtered out.

Holcomb's comments Wednesday were his first on the issue.

“We're going to continue to look at all the innovations that come out and connect with consumers. Obviously, demand oftentimes drives the day. We want to make sure we do it in a responsible way,” he said.

Holcomb noted that lottery revenue has doubled in recent years – partly due to the state contracting with IGT Indiana to handle much of the lottery's operations.

“Not that it's just about the revenue to the state of Indiana,” he said. “But addressing those kinds of consumer preferences always factor in. So yeah, we'll continue to look at ways to responsibly connect with consumers.”

The lottery believes language put into state law in 1989 gives it wide authority on how to sell tickets. But cellphones didn't exist then – much less online slot-like games.

To block the 1989 provision, legislators added language to two bills this year – House Bill 1002 and Senate Bill 376. It generally says until the General Assembly grants specific authority, the state lottery and Indiana gaming commission can't operate or authorize the use of particular games and sales over the internet.

GOP House Speaker Todd Huston said there are ongoing conversations on the topic. He made clear he believes the lottery commission has done an outstanding job.

Huston said that online lottery sales are also intermingled with a desire by state casinos that want similar iGaming authority.

“We're working with the lottery commission and the administration,” he said.

Lawmakers have to finish work by March 14.

