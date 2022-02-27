Barricade on southeast side ends peacefully

A man facing potential weapons and felony charges ended an almost two-hour barricade peacefully Saturday night on the city's southeast side.

Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to a 911 hang-up call from a house in the 2300 block of Gay Street near Creighton Avenue.

Officers recognized Kiaundray Rogers, 39, from an incident earlier in the evening when he was suspected of committing domestic battery in the presence of a child and with a prior conviction of domestic battery against the same victim.

Rogers retreated into a house after police arrived and refused to exit or cooperate with officers, according to a news release. Officers were told Rogers was armed, the release stated.

"Because of the weapons, felony charges and (Rogers) barricading himself inside a house, assistance was requested from the Emergency Services Team and the Crisis Response Team," wrote Chris Felton, police public information officer.

After speaking with negotiators, Rogers eventually surrendered without incident at 9:45 p.m. and was then transported to the Allen County Jail.

The Allen County prosecutor's office will review the police reports and decide what, if any, charges to file.