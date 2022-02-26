Homeowner near Illinois gets final OK on rezoning

A homeowner will be able to develop her property near Illinois Road for light commercial uses after the rezoning request received final approval from the Fort Wayne City Council.

The City Council gave preliminary approval Feb. 1 for the request to rezone the 2-acre property at 1114 E. Goldspur Drive for light commercial uses with a 6-3 vote, but before the final vote, Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, asked his fellow members to approve holding off on the final decision for two weeks.

Barbara Browne no longer wants to live on the property because her home faces Illinois Road, which is now a five-lane highway that sees about 26,000 drivers each day. The home is just south of Shigs in Pit on Illinois Road, and Browne's property is directly across the street from several businesses, including for physical therapy, a chiropractor and an exterminator.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has approved Browne's primary development plan and request to vacate the property from the Centaur Acres subdivision. All of the requests were met with opposition from most of the residents in the subdivision's 23 homes, in part because the development's parking lot entrance will be on the only road going into Centaur Acres.

Councilman Tom Didier, R-3rd, said Tuesday he invited a few people to clarify the issue before the final vote. Tom Trent, the attorney representing Browne, said he has been surprised by the opposition to what he called a “rather straightforward” request.

Arp requested the extra time to figure out another entrance to the new development, but Trent said the other option has been ruled out after talking to the person in charge of the potential access point.

In an effort to satisfy nearby residents, Browne added a few amendments to the written commitment. The building slated for commercial use will be reduced by about 2,000 square feet, the maximum number of parking spaces will be reduced from 90 to 60, and Browne or her successor will add a third turn lane going onto Illinois Road.

The written commitment also includes strict design standards. Trent said the light commercial rezoning is designed to work as a buffer between residential areas and higher-intensity commercial developments.

“The amendments, while we do appreciate them, they do little to nothing to change the situation that we have,” said Chad Neely, president of Centaur Acres' neighborhood association.

Arp brought up the possibility of adding to the written commitment that the property will not be rezoned for higher intensities in the future. Joe Bonahoom, City Council attorney, explained that the use isn't what written commitments are used for and it might not hold up legally.

The rezoning request was approved with a 6-3 vote, but it was a different vote than the preliminary vote in committee session. Didier switched his vote of opposition to a yes, citing the clarifying discussion Tuesday as what changed his mind.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, became a vote of opposition after initially voting to support the request. Chambers said she based her decision on community feedback and the amended written commitment, which she said was unnecessary.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Geoff Paddock, D-5th, opposed the request during the initial and final votes. Tucker said she worried about the impact the development would have on nearby residents, and Paddock said he won't support the trend of rezoning residential properties for commercial uses along Illinois Road.

dfilchak@jg.net