Jail options: Up, $25 million; new, $300 million

The most likely options to address overcrowding at the Allen County Jail are a $25 million vertical expansion of the downtown building or a new $300 million facility, county officials were told Friday.

Elevatus Architecture and Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors laid out the results of a county jail feasibility study during a public hearing Friday held by the Allen County commissioners. Elevatus Architecture completed a report last year that focused on building a new jail instead of possible alternatives, but an official price estimate wasn't released until Friday's public hearing.

State law requires counties to have a study prepared about possible alternatives to reconstruction of a county jail before starting construction projects. The 2018 law also requires the commissioners to conduct a public hearing with a presentation of the results before moving forward with any plans.

Cory Miller of Elevatus said the study explored four options to address the needs of the jail as the county's population continues to grow. The current jail has out-of-date facilities and has experienced overcrowding of inmates every year for the last 20 years, Miller said.

The study found that the jail needs an easily expandable facility with 1,500 beds. The jail, originally built in 1981 before several additions, currently has space for 850 beds.

He also shared some trends that reinforce the need for more jail space. In the last five years, 15% to 20% of the jail population has been women, which is expected to continue increasing over time, Miller said. Mental health needs of inmates have increased over time as well.

Two options that won't work are building a regional jail, which other counties weren't interested in, and renting beds at other jails when the Allen County Jail is overcrowded. Miller said many other county jails are also experiencing overcrowding, and county officials who don't have overcrowding issues aren't interested in renting out beds for Allen County inmates.

The Allen County Jail can be expanded vertically, which would cost $25 million. But Miller said an expansion would create space for 236 more beds, which isn't enough to keep up with the county's growth beyond the next two years.

A new jail facility is estimated to cost $300 million, Miller said. No possible locations were discussed Friday.

Emma Adlam of Baker Tilly said the county could pay for the project a few different ways – with cash on hand, through bonds payable from income taxes or property taxes or a combination.

The commissioners can also look at local income taxes, including a correctional and rehabilitation facilities local income tax created in 2018. The law specifies that tax rates have to be in increments of 0.01% and cannot exceed 0.2%. The rate cannot be set for more than 20 years.

Based on 2022 tax collections, a 0.1% rate would generate about $10.8 million, and a 0.2% rate would produce about $21.6 million, Adlam said.

A few law enforcement officials and several local residents gave feedback to the commissioners. Some people supported the jail and cited how the new facility will provide appropriate space for inmates' needs and services.

Fort Wayne Police Captains Kevin Hunter and Mitch McKinney said they support a new jail facility to allow space for a jail chemical addiction program, which would be beneficial for the community.

Hunter is the sole candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for the sheriff's job, and McKinney is facing Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger of the Allen County Sheriff's Department for the Republican nomination in the primary election.

Some residents asked the commissioners to expand programming so less incarceration is needed.

Audrey Davis, who said she has worked with faith-based programming in jails, first turned her attention to the audience of more than 30 people. She asked how many people had been incarcerated and how many people knew someone who had been incarcerated. A few people raised their hands.

“I think that's a huge piece that's missing,” she said. “I think that people who are largely middle class and have the ability to take off work at 10 a.m. to come in and weigh in on this question are going to continue to make decisions that replicate the same problems that are already in existence with our jail.”

Davis suggested that county officials add a portion of the cost for a new jail to its budget so it can add to staffing and programming “instead of creating a bigger monster.”

People asked for more transparency and more opportunities for public comment. Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said the public hearing marked the beginning of a long process.

People are welcome to contact the commissioners any time about any topic they'd like, he added.

The commissioners can be reached by email at commissioner@allencounty.us or by addressing letters to Board of Commissioners, 200 E. Berry St., Suite 410, Fort Wayne.

The commissioners did not discuss the study, and no action was taken since it was a public hearing.

The study is available online at allencounty.us/commissioners.

dfilchak@jg.net