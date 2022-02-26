Neighborhoods get grants

Thirty-eight Fort Wayne neighborhood associations are being awarded grants totaling more than $170,000 to support community-led projects, the city announced Friday.

The projects range from new landscaping in common areas to replacing neighborhood signage.

Registered Fort Wayne neighborhood associations can apply to receive up to $5,000 in reimbursable grant funds. The program, run by the city's Community Development Division, is designed to support neighborhood beautification efforts and strengthen involvement from neighbors, the city said.

The city said it received a record amount of grant applications this year from several neighborhood associations that had not participated previously. The Southwest Area Partnership funded nine projects in addition to those approved by the city because of the overwhelming demand to support neighborhood led projects. Those projects are included in the final list.

The projects selected will enhance neighborhood aesthetics, provide a clear community benefit, be accessible to all neighborhood residents and increase civic pride. Expenses such as routine maintenance, major infrastructure projects, social events or operating expenses were not eligible for grant funds, officials said.

“We are continuing our efforts to maintain and develop strong neighborhoods,” Nancy Townsend, director of Community Development, said in a statement. “It is clear that with the efforts made by our Neighborhood Planning and Activation group along with the support of our neighborhood associations we will be able to strengthen our neighborhoods across the city of Fort Wayne.”

Each proposal was evaluated and scored based on grant criteria and available funding. The list below shows the initial grant recipients along with a short description of their proposed project, which still requires all necessary permits and approvals:

• Barrington Lake Estates: $4,549 to refurbish the existing landscape around the neighborhood entrance and install new seating at the neighborhood pond.

• Bellshire: $4,995 to replace existing mailboxes.

• Bloomingdale: $5,000 to add a new trellis in the neighborhood and enhance surrounding landscape areas.

• Bluewater: $5,000 to replace existing street signs and provide new information signage in the neighborhood.

• Brickshire Village: $4,720 to plant trees and provide new landscaped screening area along Maysville Road behind neighborhood homes.

• Burning Tree: $5,000 to add two park benches and concrete pads within the common area.

• Chandler's Landing: $3,500 to replace existing light fixtures with new energy-efficient LED lights.

• Courts of Woodhurst: $5,000 to redesign the existing landscaping within the community courtyard area.

• Covington Chase: $5,000 to remove existing invasive plants and replace with new native trees and shrubs to restore the landscaped screening area.

• Covington Pines: $5,000 to install a new entrance sign for the neighborhood.

• Covington Reserve III: $4,985 to redesign the landscaped area around the current neighborhood entrance.

• Fall Creek: $4,200 to install new riprap erosion control around neighborhood pond.

• Foxchase Condominiums: $2,150 to install a landscaped area in order to create a rest area long the neighborhood trail.

• Glens of Liberty Mills: $5,000 to repair and/or replace existing neighborhood entrance signs.

• Hamlets West: $5,000 to remove existing invasive plants from the common area and replace with new landscaping

• Hearthstone: $3,915.84 to replace two existing outdated park benches.

• Historic Southwood Park: $2,886.15 to install new street trees and a park bench with concrete pad to create a neighborhood rest area.

• Illsley Place: $4,923 to add new entrance pillar plaques and replace several existing neighborhood banners.

• Imperial – Swathmore: $4,500 for new landscaping at the entrance to the neighborhood.

• LaCabreah: $5,000 for removal of aged trees at the neighborhood entrance.

• LaRez: $4,800 to install ten new hanging sign panels and add a new neighborhood marker.

• Laurel Ridge: $3,976 to install a new bench and two new picnic tables.

• Log Cabin Park: $5,000 to replace several street signs.

• Ludwig Park: $5,000 to replace the existing neighborhood entrance sign.

• Maplewood Community: $5,000 to install new neighborhood message boards adjacent to the neighborhood entrance sign.

• Millstone: $4,995 to plant 10 fruit trees throughout the neighborhood common area.

• Oak Glen: $4,799 to install new sings, benches, picnic tables and add trash cans to the neighborhood common area.

• Pine Valley: $5,000 to continue the conversion of the existing tennis courts into a walkable nature preserve.

• Poplar: $4,770 to install 12 raised beds for urban gardens.

• Renaissance Pointe: $5,000 to create and install revolving art murals at Bowser Park.

• River Bend Woods: $5,000 to install new flat stone at the common area trails to help define the area for neighborhood residents.

• Shores of Oak Borough: $3,500 to install a 14-by-20-foot patio with two benches in the common area.

• The Hollows: $2,440 to install three new park benches in the common area.

• Village of Buckingham: $2,645 to install new riprap erosion control, remove existing ground cover and install a new bench.

• Villas of Rock Creek: $5,000 to refurbish the existing landscaping at the neighborhood entrance.

• Wedgewood Place: $3,584 to enhance neighborhood common area with new seating options and refurbishing existing play equipment.

• Wildwood Park: $4,800 to install a new digital speed sign and planters along the road to help reduce high speeds.

• Williams Woodland: $5,000 to provide exterior home improvement or safety improvement repairs for neighborhood applicants, with up to $500 per applicant.