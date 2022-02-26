New cases low, but COVID toll up

Friday marked the first of what will now be weekly updates of COVID-19's status in Allen County – revealing a generally improving picture that lifted the county into the yellow, or cautionary, category for disease spread.

Friday's report, however, still found a mixed picture – new cases remained low, but deaths rose above the previous week's total.

Allen County had 273 new cases between Monday and Friday, compared with 282 during the same period the previous week. Deaths, at 38, rose above the five reported in the same period last week.

Higher death numbers typically reflect a group of deaths from several days reported at the same time. Deaths tend to be a lagging pandemic indicator.

Allen County's status in the top tier of yellow on the state's color-coded prevalence map was part of an improving picture regionally and statewide.

Northeast Indiana's Adams County dropped into the blue, or lowest, category for virus spread – one of three such counties in the state. Four counties, all in southern Indiana, remained in red, the most serious category.

Allen County joined Huntington, Kosciusko, Noble and Steuben counties and 27 others statewide in the upper tier of yellow. DeKalb, LaGrange, Wells and Whitley counties dropped to the lower tier of yellow.

Allen County had enough cases to keep it in orange, the second-most serious category, but its seven-day positivity rate and downward positivity trends let it escape into the next-lower category.

The change in Allen County's reporting system is just one of several prompted by a downswing in the pandemic:

• Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday reported it was going mask-optional for many indoor spaces beginning Monday. Self-reported cases on campus have reached an all-time low, officials said in a news release.

Face masks will still be required in instructional spaces, including classrooms, labs, and studios. But if case numbers remain low, the mask requirement will become optional campus wide on March 21, officials said.

The campus health clinic will continue to require masks, and some activities, including a Career Fair next week, will also have mask requirements.

People who wish to continue to mask up are encouraged to do so, officials said. Free N-95 masks remain available with a campus ID at Rhinehart Music Center's box office and the Student Housing Clubhouse.

• Matthew 25 Health and Care clinic in Fort Wayne Friday rolled back some of its COVID-19 policies. The clinic will continue to require masks and temperature and symptom screenings of patients and guests. But it will allow eligibility interviews for prospective patients to be done in person as well as by phone at 426-3260, ext. 202.

Walk-in appointments for established patients without COVID-19 symptoms will be available on a limited basis. New and established patients with symptoms should call 260-426-3250, ext. 237, for further instructions.

“We are cognizant that variants of ... COVID-19 are still very much present in our community, so we do not make these changes lightly,” said Dr. Tammie Stinson, medical director. “However, we recognize that some of the policies placed during the height of the pandemic were restricting access to care for many in our patient population.”

The nonprofit clinic serves low-income people without health or dental insurance.

• Allen County health officials used the word “endemic” to describe the next phase of the pandemic in a new resource answering frequently asked questions about shifting COVID-19 health guidance. The resource can be found by clicking on Frequently Asked Questions at www.allencountyhealth.com/get-informed/covid-19. Local health officials Friday stressed the pandemic is not yet over, nor has it reached the endemic stage, the stage when a virus is regularly found in a population and manageable.

• Fort Wayne will no longer require masks in city-owned buildings as of Tuesday. Masks will continue to be recommended of employees and visitors.

rsalter@jg.net