Sunday, February 27, 2022 1:00 am
Grants
The Journal Gazette
AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,484,134 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.
The recipients:
Camp Red Cedar $775,000
Community Transportation Network (CTN) $200,000
Lutheran Social Services $105,000
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne $90,000
Purdue University Fort Wayne $83,000
Visually Impaired Preschool (VIPS) $40,000
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries $35,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne $31,500
Fort Wayne Ballet $15,000
Audiences Unlimited $11,910
Wellspring Interfaith Services $10,000
