AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,484,134 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.

The recipients:

Camp Red Cedar $775,000

Community Transportation Network (CTN) $200,000

Lutheran Social Services $105,000

YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne $90,000

Purdue University Fort Wayne $83,000

Visually Impaired Preschool (VIPS) $40,000

Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries $35,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne $31,500

Fort Wayne Ballet $15,000

Audiences Unlimited $11,910

Wellspring Interfaith Services $10,000