AWS Foundation recently awarded $1,484,134 in grants to 14 nonprofit organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in northeast Indiana.

The recipients:

 Camp Red Cedar  $775,000

 Community Transportation Network (CTN)  $200,000

 Lutheran Social Services  $105,000

 YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne  $90,000

 Purdue University Fort Wayne  $83,000

 Visually Impaired Preschool (VIPS)  $40,000

 Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministries  $35,000

 Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne  $31,500

 Fort Wayne Ballet  $15,000

 Audiences Unlimited  $11,910

 Wellspring Interfaith Services  $10,000