Bridge builders carry the load

The feats of strength Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne weren't performed by humans but by small bits of wood and glue.

Saturday marked the 32nd annual bridge-building competition hosted by PFW with support from the Northeast Indiana DiscoverE Committee and the Indiana Society of Professional Engineers.

More than 30 teams of two and six individual competitors from area high schools took part in the competition, each building bridges consisting of 200 Popsicle sticks and wood glue. Those bridges were then put to the test by engineers who, using a special machine, placed more and more weight on the structures until they failed.

In addition to the load, or how much actual weight a bridge could take, the judges also factored in the overall weight of the bridge. Entries were also judged on aesthetics.

Cash prizes of $250, $200 and $100 were awarded to the creators of the top three bridges, respectively. The creators of the three best-looking bridges also received smaller cash prizes in a separate competition.

The bridge that held the most weight – 555 pounds – came in second with an overall score of 923 because it was a heavier bridge. The bridge that won, built by Homestead High School sophomore Lucas Stevens, carried only 399 pounds but had an overall score of 1,073.

“It's amazing to think that something made of 200 Popsicle sticks could hold that much weight,” said Nicholas Gray, director of outreach for PFW's College of Engineering Technology and Computer Science.

Judging took place between 9 and 11:30 a.m. in the first-floor auditorium of Neff Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne, which has hosted the event since 2000.

As the bridges were tested – using a machine that provided the audience with real-time data – the engineers performing the test walked the audience through the process, noting the contestants' design choices and identifying the reasons why the bridge ultimately failed.

Engineering Resources Inc. participated, providing engineers who stood onstage and talked about what was going on.

“So they're being educated,” Gray said of the audience, which included contestants and family members.

He added that once a bridge failed, the engineers spent time with each contestant to discuss what caused the failure and how it could be prevented in the future. Several of the students who competed Saturday were repeat contestants, Gray said. He noted there is a similar competition for middle school students.

Stevens' winning bridge was the 15-year-old's third entry into the annual contest. He was introduced to the competition by a friend.

“I thought it was cool to see how the bridge breaks and how you can improve on the design and see how you do the next year,” he said.

Stevens said his entry this year was similar to his previous designs – but with added support to the top and bottom of the structure. He also improved the bridge's joints in an effort to have fewer weak points.

“It's just fun to build a bridge,” said Stevens, who wants to become an engineer. “You put a lot of work into building the bridge, and it's really rewarding to win. It feels really good.”