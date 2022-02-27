Courthouse contraband

Officer Brent Snyder held up what looked like a thick, black credit card at the Allen County Courthouse security checkpoint.

When he pulled on a corner of it, out slid a knife about 2 inches long.

“You really wouldn't know that was in a wallet, and that's sharper than a razor blade,” he said. “You don't notice this unless you send it through the X-ray.”

Snyder and theAllen County Courthouse security team have a collection of contraband they've accumulated at checkpoints over the years. Much of it is pocketknives, box cutters, scissors, long shank screwdrivers or similar common tools.

And a lot of women have protective devices in their purses, Stotts said. That includes larger knives and pepper spray or a metal device that looks like the outline of a cat's head but functions like brass knuckles. It attaches to a keychain, and Snyder showed that the user puts fingers through the circles that are the cat's “eyes” and punches at an attacker with the pointed “ears.”

1987 bombing

The idea that Indiana courthouses needed security started with a bomb smuggled into the Howard County Courthouse in Kokomo, Allen County Court Security Supervisor Rocky Stotts said. In less than two months, it will be the 35th anniversary of that explosion.

On April 14, 1987, Robert Gray of Marion, 37, on trial for two charges of dealing LSD, brought in a briefcase that made court authorities suspicious. When they took it to the sheriff's office for inspection, it went off, killing Gray and wounding his attorney, the sheriff and four others.

It's also been 27 years since a man shot himself during a hearing at the Noble County Courthouse in Albion.

None of the current security officers were working when Allen County began screening on the second and third floors of the courthouse in 1993.

Allen County's screening process is now similar to airport security checks and happens at each court building's entrance – the Allen County Courthouse, 715 S. Calhoun St.; the Charles “Bud” Meeks Justice Center, 101 E. Superior St., which handles misdemeanors and traffic court; and at Allen Superior Court, 1 W. Superior St., which handles small claims.

People pass through a metal detector, while anything they carry or that's in their pockets goes into a container that gets put through an X-ray machine.

Many attorneys are also required to go through the process, and courthouse employees with identification go through an abbreviated version. They check “all the folks coming in here that we don't know who they are,” Stotts said. “Our mission is to provide and maintain a safe environment.”

Dangerous variety

The security staff encounters 250 weapons a month on average.

“And that's a lot,” Stotts said. “So we're stopping a lot of things coming into this building that shouldn't be here.”

Although courthouse employees are allowed to have cellphones, signs on the doors tell visitors they're not allowed. Still, security officers see an average of 1,500 cellphones a month come through the line. Most often, people are told to take banned but legal items to their cars. Some just surrender them to security.

“It's not that they have anything nefarious in mind, although some will,” Stotts said.

The guards have found items that seem more menacing, including handguns, electric stun guns, a belt buckle that was brass knuckles and belt buckles that are handles for knives sheathed inside the belt. Handguns haven't been a significant problem, though.

“You don't get as many of them as you'd think, but you do get some occasionally,” Snyder said.

Security guards have also found a black plastic, three-edged knife about 9 inches long when they sent a purse through the X-ray machine. That wouldn't set off the metal detector when someone walks in, Snyder said.

“We just hung on to it as a training device, so they can see what it looks like on the X-ray,” he said.

Most of the knives they see are Swiss Army knives or multiuse knives. Snyder said that women often say the protective devices in their purses were gifts, including stun guns.

“We found a lot of them this year,” he said. He's also seen about six sword canes while on security.

“It's usually older people who don't know they have them,” Snyder said. They buy canes from places like a vendor in the Shipshewana market and don't realize what they are. Security will give them a wooden cane to get around the courthouse.

Anything surrendered or confiscated and not kept for training goes into evidence, and if it's unclaimed, gets destroyed with other evidence.

Cats and toilets

Some security catches are not weapons. Stotts said that before he started five years ago, someone brought a live cat inside a bag. When the bag went through the X-ray, he was told, the bones showed up, and the cat started meowing when the bag cleared the machine.

Stotts joked that they had to let the cat out of the bag.

Someone brought in two deer heads, one good and one bad, for a small claims taxidermy case. And people have brought in toilets for lawsuits.

And then there are drugs and drug paraphernalia. Usually, it's marijuana for personal use, Snyder said. Syringes are also common.

“They play dumb with you – naïve,” Snyder said.

A man going to small claims court put his coat on the conveyor belt, and the X-ray showed a bag and pipe. After the guards pulled them out of the coat, the man told them, “It's not mine. I just got this coat from my buddy.”

They also had a man come in with a backpack that contained a water bong, a device used to smoke marijuana, but none of the drug. Guards took him to a room, confiscated the backpack and broke the bong up, Snyder said.

Flasks also show up, usually in purses and during wedding receptions in the main courthouse on Saturdays. Only licensed servers are allowed to serve alcohol in the building.

Some people who have forbidden items will hide them in the bushes and flowers outside the courthouse entrance rather than return to their vehicles, Stotts said. When county crews come to do maintenance or change out flowers, they find forgotten or lost cellphones, knives and occasionally drug paraphernalia.

Emotions high

Although security in Allen County started in 1993 with scanning outside the courtrooms, it ramped up after the Noble County incident.

On March 1, 1995, Gilbert Sullivan Black of Kendallville, convicted of sexual battery on a child, pulled a gun and shot himself under the chin after being sentenced to three years in prison. Black survived, security was increased in Noble County, and Allen County moved its scanning area to the east doors, closing off the other entrances.

Allen County hasn't had any situations such as shootings or bombs.

People make heated comments that sound like threats, but they're not specific or credible enough, Stotts said. Anything that seems serious, including written or phoned messages, are turned over to other divisions of the Allen County Sheriff's Department. If someone is identified as a threat, it's security's job to keep them out of the courthouse.

Occasionally, people can get argumentative or obnoxious, either because of something that happened in court or because they don't like going through security, Stotts said. If they get aggressive, they're asked to leave the building, but that happens only once or twice a year.

Those who refuse to leave can be arrested – not just by the deputies in the courtrooms but the security guards, who are sworn officers and part of the civil division of the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

“While they're working here, they have full powers of arrest,” Stotts said.

The guards go through the same training and have the same equipment as deputies on the road. Stotts said they do a great job maintaining their composure when people complain about going through the checkpoint.

“A lot of people are put off by the inconvenience of security,” Stotts said. “There's a saying in security: 'Security isn't convenient, and convenience isn't security.'”

