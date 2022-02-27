Move to managed care hits obstacle

INDIANAPOLIS – The legislative fight over Gov. Eric Holcomb's planned move to managed care for older Hoosiers has stalled.

The complicated insurance-driven proposal opposed by long-term care providers still has significant hurdles, and lawmakers are watching.

“This is not our last bite at the apple around this subject. It's a multiyear thing,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “Certainly, no matter what happens this year, we have been adamant in encouraging (the state) to have strong conversations with the stakeholders, that while there is never going to be perfect agreement, that they get a work product out that most importantly supports Hoosiers in their health care but also understands the industry's concerns.”

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced last year it wants to move elderly Hoosiers on Medicaid to a managed-care program, increasing the use of home- and community-based care.

Managed care integrates the financing and delivering of health care through an insurer. Proponents laud its cost cutting while opponents say providers and patients get fewer services.

Indiana's Medicaid spending is imbalanced. Of total long-term services spending, 19% goes to home- and community-based services while 81% goes to institutional/nursing facility care. As the population ages, this budget breakdown is unsustainable, the agency says, noting care at home is less expensive.

“It is imperative we act boldly and now,” said Dr. Dan Rusyniak, secretary of the social services agency, who testified before a legislative committee.

He said the state has spent years co-designing a new system to help more Hoosiers age in their homes. It also improves health and quality of life.

By 2030, 75% of recipients can get services at home, and the plan helps bend the cost curve by moving to rebalance the system away from institutional care, Rusyniak said. A new fiscal analysis shows that could save the state more than $2 billion over six years.

He said there is no risk of cutting provider rates – “the cost will rise if we do nothing, costs will rise in our reform. The only difference is by how much.”

Rusyniak said the agency has spent hundreds of hours working with stakeholders and have come to agreement on 31 of 35 concerns. The bid process is expected to start in May.

How we got here

A moratorium was previously in state law to block such a move, but the provision lapsed. This year, Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, filed Senate Bill 407 to prevent a move to managed care.

“I just don't trust the efforts of the state to privatize government programs,” he said.

It defies logic that the state can contract with an insurer and save millions, he said. The cost-savings will come from people who need services.

Messmer's proposal would have created a different integrated care model to handle people who are older, visually impaired and have disabilities instead of contracting with insurance companies to handle the $3.4 billion annual state and federal spending by the agency.

The bill passed the Senate easily – though in a pilot form. It also passed the House Public Health Committee unanimously. But House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, killed the bill last week when he chose not to hear it.

“We have been talking about home- and community-based services for a long, long time. FSSA is finally moving forward and making the transition happen,” Brown said. “I am confident in the program.”

He also said nursing homes are worried about losing money but, due to the growth in the aging population, he thinks the facilities will have full beds even after a rebalancing of the system.

Objections remain

The Indiana Health Care Association has been a primary objector to the process. It advocates for skilled-nursing facilities, assisted-living communities and independent living.

“We have no issue at all with increasing home- and community-based services. This is not about nursing facilities' financial health or bottom line,” said Zach Cattell, the association's president. “We recognize that individuals should have better access to home- and community-based services. We would like to have a fair shake at making sure those services are fairly reimbursed and not subject to game playing.”

He is disappointed that the bill died and thinks it will be too late next year for the legislature to intervene if the contract is already in process. He did give the state credit for not rushing the process, which the agency hopes to have in place for 2024.

Cattell said his association will continue to work with the agency on some key remaining issues. One is about prior authorization by insurance companies for services Hoosiers need.

His association wants a maximum 24 hours for an authorization on an urgent need and the state wants 48 hours. On more routine authorizations, the providers want a minimum of 48 hours for a decision and the state wants seven days.

Another example of a concern is that there are not enough home health care providers. Sometimes that means a person has to stay in a nursing home a few days longer than they need medically while supports and services are set up.

A nursing home continues to provide the care, but an insurance company cuts off payment, Cattell said.

The Family and Social Services Administration declined an interview for this story.

