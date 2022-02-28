Skating time ends on sunny note

Randy Roberts had understandably never visited Fort Wayne's downtown ice rink before Sunday. He doesn't know how to skate.

“Not meant to be on blades,” the Hoagland resident said.

But his 8-year-old grandson David Miller is learning the sport, so Roberts brought the boy to Headwaters Park for practice during the outdoor attraction's last day of its 19th season.

“He does pretty good, too,” Roberts said, watching David from a bench.

Geoff Paddock, executive director of Headwaters Park Alliance, expected attendance would reach 29,000 skaters for the season by the time the rink cleared at 8 p.m. Sunday. The tally isn't a record, he said, but it is “substantially over last season.”

The rink last year operated under COVID-19 capacity restrictions, attracting more than 24,000 skaters. The venue attracted almost 36,000 skaters two seasons ago.

While the venue was less affected this season by pandemic precautions, it reduced some hours and closed some days due to staffing, Paddock said. Recent inclement weather also presented challenges, he said, but the season closed with perfect skating weather – sunny with temperatures above freezing.

Highs in the 50s are forecasted this week. Such temperatures should help the rink naturally melt so the pavilion can be prepared for festival season, which begins April 30 with the Michiana Wine Festival, Paddock said.

Signs of winter were already melting Sunday. Chunks of snow slid off the pavilion's roof, which is designed to prevent snow accumulations, Paddock said.

He watched as families – the young and the old – made their way around the rink, some more confident and skilled than others.

The crowd included a group of high school exchange students from countries including Germany, Vietnam, Spain and Italy. Maria Grothause, a host mom from Van Wert, Ohio, and area coordinator Lissa Koffler said it can be difficult to get everyone together, so it was impressive to pull off the last-minute outing.

Skater Tara Thornton changed back into her boots to keep one of her children company off the ice as the rest of her family skated. The Fort Wayne family came at the invitation of neighbors, Thornton said, noting her children are skating beginners.

“They're getting the hang of it,” she said.

