Bill to regulate race lessons dies

INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time this legislative session, the Senate Republican caucus has killed a curriculum transparency bill inspired by a nationwide debate on race.

Teachers, students and parents around the state came out in droves against the bill at the Statehouse while there has also been a smaller – but loud – contingent saying parents need more control over what is being taught in classrooms.

Monday was a key deadline in the Senate and the majority caucus decided behind closed doors not to move the bill forward. They did the same thing on companion legislation in January, killing the measure before it even got out of committee.

“At the end of the day, this one was difficult to move for lots of different reasons,” said Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray. “We had some members of our caucus who felt like it didn't go far enough. We had some members of our caucus that felt like it was too much of a burden on education, and just not good policy that we wanted to move forward.”

Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, sponsored the bill in the Senate and had already watered down the bill significantly in committee – taking much of the bite out of the House version. For instance, the House bill would have allowed parents to file lawsuits against schools on so-called divisive concepts.

“It was a very complex bill,” she said. “There's so many moving parts to it and so many people that it affected. And so we want to make sure that we do something right.”

The bill had numerous provisions during its journey – such as requiring teachers to post lesson plans and other learning materials; limits on what teachers could say in classrooms; parental permission for third-party surveys; limits on social emotional learning; mandated creation of local curriculum advisory committees to review materials and books and criminal penalties for educators providing harmful material to minors.

The Indiana State Teachers Association thanked educators, parents, community members and a broad coalition of Hoosiers who made their voiced heard on the bill.

“Over the past several weeks, ISTA members and public education advocates have shared their stories and voiced their concerns about stifling teachers' ability to teach and students ability to receive an honest education. Hoosier parents and educators all want our students to succeed, and we'll continue to be partners in standing up for what's right for their future,” a statement said.

Bray said “one or two” items from the bill might be placed in other legislation “but we're not going to parse this bill up and put it all over the place to try and pass it. That is not our intention in any way.”

ISTA said it will “stay vigilant” to ensure that parts of the bill don't return during the final days of the session.

