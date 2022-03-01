City Council gives initial nod to permanent Public Art Program

The city’s public art program will likely become a permanent fixture in Fort Wayne after receiving City Council’s preliminary approval tonight.

The public art program was created on March 20, 2018, with a sunset clause that said it would end four years later without action from council members. Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, and Glynn Hines, D-at large, who proposed the program in 2018, brought an amendment to council to not only extend it but to make it permanent by removing the sunset clause.

The public art program created the Public Art Commission and a giveback program. The giveback requires developers who receive a tax increment financing incentive, which phases in business personal property tax on new investments, to pay 1% of the total incentive amount toward public art. Mandatory contributions are capped at $100,000.

Developers then have the option to spend 50% of their contribution on public art located on their own properties or the full amount goes to the fund for art projects anywhere in the city.

More than $225,000 has been collected through the giveback program, said Paul Spoelhof, director of planning and policy of community development. More than half of the money has been used on projects in neighborhoods, such as the Faces of the Fort mural series.

“This is a concept that was untested prior to establishing the Public Art Program and the funding source,” he said. “What we’ve demonstrated over the last four years is not only the success of program and the enthusiasm of the community for public art, but that developers do embrace this program.”

The amendment passed its first hurdle with an 8-1 vote. Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said he opposes the public art program because he doesn’t think art should be publicly funded or handled by local government.

Members will cast final votes at the next meeting, but preliminary votes rarely change.

