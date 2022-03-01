City native flees Kyiv with family

As Russian tanks advanced and missiles rained down on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Fort Wayne native Scott Sturges and his wife and children were on a westbound bus fleeing, they hoped, to safety.

On Saturday morning, Kyiv time, Scott was able to have chartered a bus with the help of a friend and get his family and some key employees out of the embattled city, said his dad, Barry Sturges, chief executive officer of Fort Wayne's Sturges Property Group.

The bus had to pass through numerous checkpoints just to leave Kyiv and travel back roads to get to Lviv, Barry Sturges said. His son, 45, hoped to again set up his business, which provides computer-generated 3D imagery to international corporate clients, and shelter his Ukrainian-born wife, Sveta, and daughters Liza, 19, and Maya, 4.

“I just had minimal conversation with him because of spotty cell service,” Barry Sturges said Monday. “I'm sure he was not anticipating that this would come to this (all-out war). He thought there might be shooting, but not what it is.”

The bus ride, Barry Sturges said, was “a 12-hour ordeal.” And there's no certainty of lasting peace in Lviv.

However, many refugees from Kyiv have sought shelter there because it is far to the west in Ukraine, near refugee-welcoming Poland. It's also a place of fiercely anti-Russian sentiment, according to an online news article in last week's the Economist, a British publication.

Some see Lviv as the last place Russia might try to conquer, and others see the city, Ukraine's sixth largest, as a potential capital city if Kyiv falls, the Economist article says. Others fear Russia may cut it off from the rest of the country, the article says.

Sturges said his son and his son's wife are both American citizens. That means they could leave Ukraine. But many of his employees are Ukrainian – and men between age 18 and 60 cannot leave, as the country is under martial law.

Scott has chosen to stay, his father said, adding his son has lived in Ukraine for about 20 years, after meeting some Ukrainians while in college at Clemson University.

“He didn't get out maybe as quickly as he should have, because his daughter turned 4 on Feb. 24,” Sturges said.

That was the day the Russians moved in.

Sturges said he is worried about his son and his family, but hoped to get more information in a phone call Monday night.

“They did get through (to Lviv) – it's rather hard to do,” he said.

“I just hope someone pulls aside (Russian President Vladimir) Putin real soon,” said Sturges, who has visited Ukraine several times. “I think he had grandiose plans, and I think he's unhinged right now, thinking he could remake the Soviet Union.

“I hope Ukrainians can get their country back.”

