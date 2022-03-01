Foam maker to add 125 jobs

An Elkhart-based manufacturer will invest about $6.8 million and create up to 125 jobs with its expansion into Allen County, officials said Monday.

Vahala Foam, a fabricator of polyurethane cushion foam, expects to fully beef up local staffing by the end of 2024, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, said in a news release. The company is already leasing 132,000 square feet of space at 3405 Meyer Road and began operations in early January.

Vahala Foam is a supplier of polyurethane cushion foam for RV, marine, bedding, and office products. Founded in Elkhart in 1991 by Dave and Dan Vahala, the company's products are used in products including furniture, mattresses, pillows, carpet padding, protective packaging and automotive seating. Vahala Foam employs about 230 people at its two Elkhart facilities, the release said.

The Fort Wayne plant had 23 employees as of Monday. Laura Bachtel, the company's executive director of administration, said through email local employment is expected to reach about 100 by the end of this year. The plant is starting with a first shift and may add a second shift.

Vahala Foam will soon begin the next phase of hiring CNC operators, saw operators, drivers, shipping and receiving workers, maintenance technicians and general labor. The company declined to say what average or starting employee wages are. Interested applicants can learn more from the company's website at www.vahalafoam.com/employment or by attending an open house from 2-5 p.m. March 11.

“We're proud of the growth we've seen in recent years, which we credit to our talented and hard-working team. Together, we have earned a reputation for creating superior products for our clients and look forward to expanding those capabilities in the Fort Wayne area,” said a statement from Vahala Foam Executive Vice President Rebecca Stahly.

Based on the company's job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has committed up to $1 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits to Vahala Foam. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. Vahala's location within the Summit City Entrepreneur and Enterprise District, or SEED, also qualifies the company for investment-based local tax savings.

The SEED offers real estate and personal property tax benefits for commercial investments to enhance manufacturing, innovation, technology and logistics. Northeast Indiana Works will provide the company with additional hiring and training assistance.

“The city of Fort Wayne looks forward to partnering with Vahala Foam,” Mayor Tom Henry said. “We're encouraged by their expansion plans and know that they will be a tremendous asset to our growing business community.”

