Growth proposal clears House

INDIANAPOLIS – State economic development officials could create new innovation districts around the state to attract major capital investments under a bill approved 69-27 Monday by the Indiana House.

New taxes in the district would be captured to reinvest in that area – similar to tax-increment financing districts created by local officials.

That provision is one of several sought by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for more flexibility to entice businesses to Indiana.

“This is about modernizing and updating our economic development tools in the state of Indiana,” said Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville.

The newly proposed districts could not overlap existing tax financing districts, residential housing or other special districts such as those for community revitalization enhancement and professional sports development.

That largely leaves farmland, industrial and unincorporated areas to set up the five innovation districts statewide.

Originally, the IEDC could have created the new zones without local buy-in. But changes to the bill created a six-member board – three from the state and three from local units of government.

Local units keep existing property tax revenue from the area's base assessed value and 12% of any new growth in property tax revenue. The other 88% of new property tax revenue and all growth in state sales and income taxes goes to the innovation district fund.

Brown said the board of that district can reinvest those dollars into the area – such as water and sewer upgrades, broadband expansion or a new road. He said it is possible to address human infrastructure needs of a district, such as child care, with that money.

Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis, spoke against the bill, calling it “haphazard. We are making it up as we go.” He doesn't believe the bill reflects enough collaboration with local officials.

Another part of the bill consolidates tax credits that the IEDC can give to businesses moving to Indiana or expanding here. Up until now each individual tax credit had a cap. Now the entire cap will be $300 million and the agency can also use $300 million in cash to lure a project.

The bill goes back to the Senate, which will likely send it to conference committee for final negotiation.

