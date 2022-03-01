Local judge among 10 finalists for Indiana Supreme Court vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS – Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote on Tuesday made the first cut to be the next Indiana Supreme Court justice.

The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed nineteen candidates this week and named the 10 finalists for the upcoming vacancy on the court. DeGroote and nine others are invited to a second round of interviews with the commission in early April.

The vacancy will open this fall when Justice Steven David retires.

After the next interviews, the commission will select the three most qualified candidates. Those nominees will be submitted to Gov. Eric Holcomb to chose the next justice.