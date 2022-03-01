Online lottery sales blocked in vote

INDIANAPOLIS – The House voted 92-1 Monday to block online lottery sales.

Senate Bill 376 was originally drafted to allow a charitable organization to accept credit card payments for the purchase of a chance to enter a raffle or water race.

It is aimed at helping the annual SCAN duck race in Fort Wayne.

But an amendment was added to the legislation requiring the General Assembly authorize any move to Internet sales by the Hoosier Lottery. That came after word filtered down that the Hoosier Lottery was close to finalizing a contract amendment with its third-party vendor.

The bill will go back to the Senate. Because it was changed the Senate can vote to accept the amendment or instead choose to further negotiate a compromise.

House moves to sanction Russia

The Indiana House voted unanimously Monday to support sanctions against Russia.

The chamber added language to Senate Bill 388 last week – just hours after the commencement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The bill deals with foreign gifts and ownership of agricultural land and would block Russian-controlled businesses from acquiring property in Indiana for one year.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Dvorak of South Bend, who offered the amendment, noted that Indiana invests nearly $40 billion in public pension assets and said that “not one cent of that money should go toward propping up Russia's tyrannical regime.”

“The Russian Federation is a kleptocracy that launders its money through real estate transactions all over the world,” Dvorak said. “Our message today is that Indiana will not be a safe haven for ill-gotten Russian funds, nor for its oligarchs trying to find financial shelter in the wake of Putin's unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.”

Russian oligarchs are businesses that rapidly accumulated wealth during the era of Russian privatization in the aftermath of the dissolution of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.

The bill now goes back to the Senate, which can either accept the changes made – including the Russia amendment – or go to conference committee for further negotiation.

A second amendment offered by Dvorak would have required Indiana to divest all pension assets from Russian-controlled businesses, but it was ruled out of order by a vote on procedural germaneness to the bill.

Dvorak, a vocal critic of Putin's policy in Ukraine, first filed language to divest pensions funds from Russia in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

