Visiting Nurse is now Stillwater Hospice

Fort Wayne's Visiting Nurse has changed its name to Stillwater Hospice to better reflect the nonprofit organization's services and its merger with a similar agency with offices in Berne and Marion.

Stillwater announced Tuesday it will continue to provide palliative care and hospice care for those facing end-of-life illnesses in its facility at Homestead and Aboite Center roads and in clients' homes.

The agency also will continue offering grief support for adults at its affiliate and neighbor, the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center. Stillwater also continues to work with Family LifeCare, which Visiting Nurse acquired March 1, 2020.

The combined agencies serve 11 counties in northeast Indiana – Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington Jay, Noble, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

