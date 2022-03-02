764-lot development proposed for Eel River Township

Eel River Township is proposed to get a second new housing development with more than 700 lots for single-family homes, according to an application filed with the Department of Planning Services.

The development proposal for Broad Acres is from the same developer who last week received Allen County Plan Commission approval for The Fens, a 764-lot single-family-home project in the township.

New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr, is seeking a rezoning from agriculture to single-family residential for Broad Acres, which contains 714 lots.

Broad Acres' address is 12103 Hand Road. But its 297.7 acres stretch north from Carroll Road to Hathaway Road and west from Hand Road to east of Johnson Road. The development application says the land is owned by Salomon Farm Holdings LLC and Broad Acres Farms LLC.

Silverstone, The Preserves at Carroll Creek West and Section 1 of Majestic Pointe lie to the east of Broad Acres, while the Cobble Creek development lies to the south. A company related to Zehr was the developer of the 179-lot Silverstone when it was proposed last year.

Broad Acres' primary development plan shows homes laid out around a dozen or more wet detention areas and numerous cul-de-sacs. The homes are proposed to be served by Huntertown water and sewer.

Zehr did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking more information on the development.

The Allen County Plan Commission has scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for 1 p.m. April 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

rsalter@jg.net