Bill affecting low-level felons goes to governor

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House sent a bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday that will allow the lowest-level felons to be sent to the Indiana Department of Correction.

House Bill 1004 passed 94-2, with all area representatives in support.

The legislation reverses an earlier policy to send Level 6 non-violent offenders to county jails for treatment and release. Now it will be up to individual judges.

It comes at a time when state prisons have capacity but many county jails are overcrowded.

Supporters say the state has more addiction and mental health services available to help offenders but those against the bill said the low-level offenders won't be in state custody long enough to use those services.

Tax cut bill minus tax cuts passes

The Senate voted 49-1 Tuesday to pass a tax cut bill that no longer contains any tax cuts.

The House sent a $1.4 billion tax reduction package to the Senate in House Bill 1002. But the Senate stripped the cuts because that body prefers to wait until next year.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said recently new fiscal modeling shows the state can afford tax cuts and increased investment in a new state budget.

The House and Senate now have to finalize a compromise before the end of session.

The legislation currently has language blocking an upcoming move to online lottery games as well as a provision to end all food and beverage taxes when current bonding obligations expire.

Voting machine bill passes Senate

The Senate voted 35-10 Tuesday to accelerate the move to improve electronic voting machines.

Under current law counties have to add voter-verifiable paper audit trails to their machines by 2030. House Bill 1116 moves that up to July 2024 but doesn't provide the $12 million to $14 million needed to make it happen.

Earlier provisions to make it harder to vote by mail were removed from the bill.

The House can accept the changes or send the bill to a conference committee for negotiation.

