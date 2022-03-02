Fort Wayne/Allen County

Local judge on high court list

Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote on Tuesday made the first cut to be the next Indiana Supreme Court justice.

The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed 19 candidates this week and named the 10 finalists for the upcoming vacancy on the court. DeGroote and nine others are invited to a second round of interviews with the commission in early April.

The vacancy will open this fall when Justice Steven David retires.

JA plans virtual career expo

Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana will introduce thousands of middle and high students to area career opportunities through JA JobSpark Virtual. The event will begin with a teacher-taught curriculum and culminate in an online event Thursday and Friday.

Through an immersive, digital simulation, participating students will feel like they are traveling to an actual career expo.

To learn more about the JA JobSpark program, go to www.jani.org. Program Manager Sue Jackson can be contacted at sue.jackson@ja.org.

Airport targets hidden disabilities

Fort Wayne International Airport has launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program in the terminal.

The program aims to assist those traveling with invisible disabilities who may need more patience, care, and explanation during their travel experiences. The goal is to bring awareness to those with hidden, or invisible, disabilities and to remind airport staff to exercise extra compassion and empathy when working with these passengers and their families.

These invisible disabilities could include autism, epilepsy, low vision or hearing loss, PTSD, dementia, depression, asthma, chronic pain, anxiety disorders and brain injuries.

Villages begins diaper drive

The Villages of Indiana, with offices in Fort Wayne supporting foster families, is hosting a diaper drive March 16. All donations will be distributed to Villages families in need across the state, including Fort Wayne.

People can donate diapers on or before March 16 or host diaper drives. All diaper sizes are needed, from newborn to size 6 to pull-ups.

Residents can buy diapers through The Villages' Wish List on Amazon.com for direct delivery to the Villages' office. For more information, go to www.VillagesKids.org or call 800-874-6880.

County starts broadband site

The Allen County commissioners have launched a county broadband website to serve the community. The website, www.allencountybroadband.com, will host a broadband speed test, broadband programs, resources to service providers and other updates and information from the Allen County Broadband Task Force on what the county is doing to better connect residents.

Additionally, the website includes a submission portal for residents and internet providers to submit questions and proposals.

FWCS parents may review curriculum

Fort Wayne Community Schools parents can review English/language arts curriculum options for all grade levels at meetings next week.

Elementary materials will be presented at 6 p.m. Monday, and middle and high school materials will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Parents can attend in-person at the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center, 230 E. Douglas Ave., or by Zoom.

The Zoom links are fwcs.zoom.us/j/95932974456 for elementary and fwcs.zoom.us/j/99417544792 for secondary.

The meetings will include an overview of the curriculum adoption process and a review of the potential materials.

